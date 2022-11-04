Even Starbucks Co-founder could not resist filter coffee at Vidyarthi Bhavan; Zev Siegl visits Bengaluru’s iconic restaurant

If you have been living in Bengaluru for a while now, we are sure your weekends feel incomplete without filter coffee and ghee-loaded masala dosa. One of the most iconic places in the city to try this combination happens to be Vidyarthi Bhavan, a South Indian restaurant that started in 1943. Over the years, the place has become a Bengaluru favourite, and for all the right reasons!

Located in Gandhi Bazaar, the restaurant has played host to premium guests such as the now-British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, among others. On November 10, 2022, Mr Zev Siegl, Co-founder of multinational coffeehouse company Starbucks savoured the flavours of freshly brewed coffee and masala dosa at Vidyarthi Bhavan.

The heritage South Indian restaurant posted a couple of photos of Siegl on Instagram. They also shared the photo of the handwritten letter Siegl penned for the staff. He gave the food three stars. Along with the photos, the team wrote, "We were happy and proud to have Mr. Zev Siegl, Co-founder of Starbucks at Vidyarthi Bhavan today evening. He enjoyed our Masalè Dosè & Coffee and expressed it in our Guest book as well."

For the unversed, Siegl is currently in the city to attend the Global Investors Meet 2022, a three-day programme hosting investors, policymakers, and innovators from across the globe.