All you need to know about the 'Colombo Food Festival' in Bengaluru this week

Bengaluru-based chef and food critic Priya Bala has curated a menu showcasing the cuisine of Colombo, the capital of Sri Lanka, which will be available for a four-day food pop-up named Colombo Food Festival at JW Kitchen in JW Marriott Bengaluru.

Known for its seafood curations, Colombian cuisine offers several aromatic dishes with a delicate coconut base. The dishes are best enjoyed with varieties of rice. At the festival, diners can dig into a typical Thali from Colombo that will be available in vegetarian and non-vegetarian variants.

Highlights of the menu will include appetisers like Banana Flower Salad, Prawn Cutlet, and Sweet Potato Cutlet. The main course consists of soft appam, fluffy Idiyappam, and Yellow Rice. These can pair well with Coconut Sambol, Curried Beetroot, Curried Crab, Devilled Pork, Fish Curry, Pickling style Brinjal, Pineapple Curry, Pumpkin Stew, Raw Banana Curry, and Seeni Sambo. To finish off the meal on a sweet note, one can opt for traditional desserts like the Coconut Pancake, Watalappam, or Yogurt and Jaggery syrup.

₹2,350 ++. November 10-13. At JW Marriott Bengaluru, Vittal Mallya Road. Details: +918884494037.