FIFA World Cup 2022: Nine places in Bengaluru offering World Cup-special treats

FIFA World Cup — the ultimate extravaganza for football fans across the world — has finally begun! Perhaps the people of Qatar are the most excited ones about the game this year, given that FIFA World Cup 2022 is being held in the West Asian country for the first time. However, football fever in Bengaluru is no less. Taking cues, pubs and restaurants across the city have curated special menus to cater to sports enthusiasts while they binge on the matches. Here is our pick of nine such places in town.

FIFA offers by Terrace

Retro-bar Terrace by House of Commons is screening all the matches this season. You can cheer for your favourite teams while watching the game on a giant screen under the stars. The experience is sure to be elevated with the great food available on their menu along with either of the two World Cup-special drinks packages. The first offer includes unlimited beers for ₹999 and the second offer includes unlimited beers, cocktails, and sangrias at ₹1,099. The offers will be valid only between the match hours for 90 minutes. The cherry on top is that if you predict the score correctly, your entire bill will be on the house!

₹999 upwards. Till December 18, during match hours. At House of Commons, JP Nagar. Details: +917899443516.

Messi Burger at Hard Rock Cafe

Inspired by football legend Lionel Messi, Hard Rock Cafe in Bengaluru has launched the burger named Messi Burger – Champion’s Edition. It features a juicy double stack of fresh ground beef patties with a combination of toppings like caramelised red onion, provolone cheese, sliced chorizo, and the cafe’s signature, spicy and smoky sauce served on a toasted brioche bun with shredded romaine lettuce and vine-ripened tomato. The burger also comes with three kinds of complimentary dips: aioli, Latin chili, and — Messi’s favourite — chimichurri.

₹700++ onwards. Every day, 12 pm onwards. At St Marks Road and Whitefield. Details: +918041242222.

New coffee flavours at Maverick & Farmer

City-based cafe Maverick & Farmer has come up with something quite different. Inspired by the countries associated with the World Cup, the cafe has introduced seven distinct variants of coffee: Cafe Con Crema (inspired by Argentina), Eiskaffee (Germany), Japanese Coffee Cola, Noisette (France), Qahwa (Qatar), Spanish Latte, and The Union Jack (England). Each of these has very distinct flavours: while The Union Jack is an unusual blend of cold brew coffee and bay leaf infusion, Noisette presents a French classic with a layering of chocolate hazelnut.

₹250 upwards. Every day, 9 am onwards. At Ulsoor. Details: +919916633556.

Special Baos at Sriracha

Sriracha has curated a series of Steamed Bao Buns for football fans. Variants include Cantonese-style Char Siu Pork Belly with barbecue glaze, the crispy Katsu Fried Chicken, or the signature Black Pepper Lamb variants accompanied with Cucumber Pickle, Lettuce, Peanuts, Sauces, and more. Vegetarians can choose from two delicious options Crispy Corn Fritters or Braised Forest Mixed Mushrooms. These are served with Sriracha’s signature Soy Ketchup Sauce. The steamy treats pair well with Moonshine beers; guests can get two beers for the price of one. While the game will be screened live at UB City only, the sandwich will be available at both outlets of Sriracha.

₹425++ upwards. Till December 18, 11.30 am onwards. At UB City and Indiranagar. Details: +918041755366.

Special menu at Hopshaus

Brewery and taproom Hopshaus has curated an array of appetising treats to celebrate the World Cup. These include Hopshaus Pide (a twist on the traditional Turkish flatbread) available in several variants such as Baby Spinach with Feta Cheese, Barbecue Chicken, Moroccan Minced Lamb, and Tempeh & Olives. To complete the game-day snacking, the ‘Hopshaus Fries’ — available in Truffle Oil, Habanero, and Peri Peri flavour — is a must-have. If you are looking to pair these with drinks, you can opt for Moonshine Beers and even avail of two beers for the price of one. The place will also have the matches played on a big screen.

₹295++ upwards. Till December 18, 11.30 am onwards. At Indiranagar. Details: +917718987022.

Special menu and match screening at Hydeout

Lounge bar Hydeout is screening all the matches along with offering fares from their menu specially curated for the match. It includes dishes, which are favourite treats of popular footballers, such as Cafreal-marinated Tandoori Prawn (a favourite of footballer Cristiano Ronaldo), Chicken Shawarma (an Akram Afif favourite), Chimichurri-marinated Barbeque Wings (a Lionel Messi favourite), Loaded Nachos (a Rodri favourite), Mini-Bruschetta Bites (a Kylian Mbappe favourite), and Peri Peri Cheese Fries (a Neymar favourite). Guests can wash them down with the drinks available on the menu including cocktails like Cameroon’s Kick, El Tiri Mexicano, French Addiction, La Albiceleste Messi, Os Navegadores, The Little Canary, and The Red Fury. There will also be an unlimited supply of draught beer during the 90 minutes of any match.

₹899 upwards. Till December 18,7 pm onwards. At Sheraton Grand Bangalore Hotel at Brigade Gateway, Rajajinagar. Details: +918042521000.

Special menu and match screening at The Merak Brewhouse

The Merak Brewhouse at the JW Marriott Bengaluru is screening the football matches. You can enjoy the games with the Chef's selection of appetisers like Crispy Calamari, Goan Chorizo Pao, Onion rings, and Shrimp Pil Pil. Also available will be succulent burgers and a range of match-special gourmet food. All of these pair well with their signature craft brews such as Guava Ale, Hefeweizen, and West Coast IPA.

₹1,700++ (per person) upwards. Till December 18, 1 pm onwards. At Vittal Mallya Road. Details: +918884494036.

The Big Mexican Style Sandwich at Sanchez

Mexican restaurant Sanchez has launched Mexican-style sandwiches called Torta to be relished while enjoying the game. A Mexican favourite, Torta is made with in-house crusty bread. Guests can choose from a range of fillings, from the classic Eggs & Mexican Chorizo and piquant Chipotle Cottage Cheese to the juicy Grilled Pasilla Tenderloin and spicy Serrano Chicken. Grilled with butter and presented with a spread of refried beans, guacamole, and lettuce — this sandwich comes with roasted tomato salsa and crispy sweet potato fries on the side. One can pair the Torta with Moonshine beers as part of Sanchez’s special 1+1 offer. While the game will be screened live at UB City only, the sandwich will be available at both outlets of Sanchez.

₹525++ upwards. Till December 18, 11.30 am onwards. At Vittal Mallya Road and Indiranagar. Details: +919036970207.

World Cup Match Hour Packages at Jeff’s

Themed pub Jeff at Hotel Royal Orchid Bangalore is hosting live screenings for matches. Popular delicacies include Chicken Bars with garlic aioli, Chicken Ghee Roast, Golden Fried Prawns, and Tandoor Platters. These can be relished along with their collection of drinks. The pub has curated five kinds of offer packages on the drinks menu, available only during the match hours.

₹999++ upwards. Till December 18, 11 am onwards. At Hotel Royal Orchid Bangalore, Old Airport Road. Details: +919920369246.

E=mail: prattusa@newindianexpress.com

Twitter: @MallikPrattusa