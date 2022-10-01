8 places for the best Durga Puja special meals in Bengaluru

After a two-year hiatus, the country is all set for the festive season, beginning with Durga Puja. While pandal-hopping and shopping are some of the highlights, the much-loved festival is incomplete without indulging in an authentic Bengali meal. So, we take a look at the best festive menus from Bengali restaurants in the city.

Bhojohori Manna

Bhojohori Manna proves that Bengali food is more than just fish and mutton with their vegetarian and non-vegetarian thalis. Featuring different menus on the five days of the festival, the home-style meals will include classics like Ilish Bhapa, Chingri Malai Curry, and Mutton Dakbanglow, as well as lesser-known gems like Ilish Barishali, Chingri Bati Chochchori, Phulkopi Koraishutir Roast, and Postor Bora.

₹650++ upwards. October 1-5. At Koramangala. Details: 8025503666

Bangaliana

Bangaliana will also have a different menu for each day of the festival. The elaborate spread features signature Bengali dishes like Chhanar Dalna and Sorshe Ilish along with uncommon but equally sumptuous treats like Mocha Chingri and Bagda Sorshe. Round off your meal with chutneys (like Dry Fruits Chutney and Mango Chutney) and Mishti Paan.

₹640++. October 1-5. At Koramangala. Details: 7385346775

Esplanade

The Durga Puja special traditional Bengali feast at Esplanade is set to take you on a nostalgic trip down memory lane. Ranging from fish and mutton delicacies like Daab Chingri and Sunday Mutton Curry to vegetarian delights like Chanar Kalia and Narkel Diya Cholar Dal – the elaborate buffet will be available for lunch and dinner all five days of the Puja. To put a sweet end to the gastronomic experience, the buffet will also have delectable desserts like Dilkhush Sandesh, Rosogollar Payesh, and Totapuli.

₹ 1,899. October 1-5. At Indiranagar. Details: 8040927878

Park Street

This Bengali restaurant is rolling out an exclusive spread for the four days of the festival. They have separate buffet menus for their vegetarian and non-vegetarian diners, of which, eight to nine dishes will be common on both menus. Sample dishes like Aam Kasundi Chicken, Bhektir Fish Finger, Gondhoraj Bhaat, Katla Bhapa, Koraishutir Kochuri, Murighonto, and Potol Posto. Finish off the meal with sweets like Gurer Rosogolla and Mishti Doi.

₹ 651 ++. October 1-4. At Hebbal. Details: 8546866866

Oh! Calcutta

The three-course buffet menu curated by Oh! Calcutta includes dishes (like Vegetable Chop and Shukto) that are popular during Durga Puja, as well as experimental dishes (Chhana Aam Kasundi Paturi and Dhone Rosun Kakra). The main course has a vegetarian and non-vegetarian menu with options like Aloor Dom, Potoler Dalna, Maacher Matha Diye Daal, and Railway Mutton Curry. Pair the curries with Basanti Pulao, Luchi, and Tawa Paratha. End your meal on a sweet note with delicacies that range from the classic Rosogolla to Bhapa Sandesh and Chaaler Payesh.

₹ 395++. October 1-5. At Church Street. Details: 9379544302

Courtyard by Mariott (Hebbal)

Hebbal Cafe at Courtyard by Mariott showcases the signature cuisine of Kolkata through their food festival Mahabhoj, to be held from October 1 to 5. The buffet with a plethora of Bengali dishes will be available for lunch and dinner. A special brunch will also be available on October 2. Apart from the basic Bengali dishes for the main course, the menu also includes savoury starters, such as Aloo Chop, Dimer Chop, and Mutton Cutlet. Do not miss out on their range of delectable desserts like Hot Baked Rosogolla, Langcha, and the forever classic – Mishti Doi.

₹1,599++. October 1-5. At Hebbal. Details: 9606482968

Hyatt Centric MG Road

The Durga Puja special buffet at Hyatt Centric MG Road — called Anando Bhoj — features some of the most authentic dishes from all parts of Bengali. From Chital Macher Muitha and Dhakai Elish to Basanti Pulao and Kolkata-style Murgi Biryani – the menu has a wide range of food to feast on. Special mention to their wide range of desserts, which includes sweets (like Sita Bhog, Labongo Latika, and Kamala Bhog) that are not as popular outside Bengal, but are more lip-smacking than a lot of Bengali desserts you have tasted so far! The buffet is available for dinner, exclusively. Some dishes are also available for takeaway and ala carte.

₹1,599++. October 3-5. At MG Road. Details: 8049361234

JW Marriott Bengaluru

The festival special buffet at JW Kitchen in JW Marriott Bengaluru features dishes that Bengalis typically indulge in during pandal-hopping, like Aloor Chop, Chingrir Chop, Dimer Chop, Mochar Chop, Jhal Muri, and Ghugni with Luchi. Some other dishes on the menu include Daab Chingri, Paturi, Pulao, and Shorshe Maach. The buffet is available only for dinner.

₹ 2550++. October 1-5. At Vittal Mallya Road. Details: 8884494037