Gawky Goose launches a new menu with classics and experimental dishes

It’s been a year since Gawky Goose first opened its doors. To mark the occasion, the restaurant now has an all-new menu with a range of experimental and classic dishes. We visited them on a Saturday afternoon to check out their latest additions.

First on our table were their signature cocktails – Think Tanc and Doc vs Doc. The former was made using Irish whiskey, black rum, Kahlua, caramel espresso, and hazelnut and caramel foam while the latter was an amalgamation of gin, Martini Bianco, blue pea tea, lavender syrup, and flavour bubble.

Burnt Chilli Chicken Tikka

As we sipped on our cocktails, an array of starters were served. The Corn and Orange Cake came first. The crisp, deep-fried corn patties were was plated with citrus fruit salsa, pickled star fruit and Thai curry mayo. The crispiness of the dish was something we really enjoyed. Next up was Burnt Chilli Chicken Tikka. Cooked to perfection, the tangy chicken tikka was infused with activated charcoal, which was what set it apart. The pieces of meat were placed on burani yogurt sauce and sprinkled with green pepper powder and pomegranate.

We followed these up with Coconut Curried Prawns, which was a delight. Made using turmeric and coconut milk, the dish was bursting with coasting flavours. It was served with neer dosa and was topped off with curry leaves.

Coconut Curried Prawns

For the main course, we were served the classic Rajasthani Laal Maans, a slow cooked lamb curry, with dalia khichdi. The curry was high on spice but it went well with the subtly flavoured khichdi.

A meal is never complete without dessert. So, on our table arrived Cocoa Barry Chocolate Nemesis. It’s safe to say that we thoroughly enjoyed the delectable brownie served with dark chocolate strips, passion fruit jelly, fresh orange mousse, and cocoa crumble.

The elaborate new menu of Gawky Goose offers something for everyone.

₹2,400++ for two. At Wind Tunnel Road

alwin@newindianexpress.com

@al_ben_so