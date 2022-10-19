Restaurant Lush introduces themed Sunday brunch in Bengaluru

City-based premium all-day dining restaurant Lush at Renaissance Bengaluru Race Course Hotel has curated a themed Sunday brunch for their guests. Called World On A Platter, the month-long brunch features different cuisine themes every week.

Indulge in a carefully curated selection of flavourful dishes from across the globe such as Bunny Chow, Jamaican Jerk, Loco Moco, Satay, and Yakitori. Wash it down with cocktails and mocktails on their menu.

₹1,895. October 16, 23, and 30. At Lush, Gandhi Nagar. Details: +919513944520.

