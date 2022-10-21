Diwali 2022: Here are the best festive hampers in Bengaluru to gift your loved ones

It's that time of year! The festival of lights is just around the corner and it’s crucial to find the perfect gift. For those who are looking for some unique and luxe options, here’s our guide, featuring everything from artisanal coffee from Araku Coffee to hand-crafted chocolates from The Oberoi and gourmet Indian sweets from Leela Bhartiya City.

Araku Coffee

If you are looking for the perfect Diwali gift for a coffee aficionado, opt for Araku Coffee’s festive hampers. They have curated gift boxes for every kind of coffee enthusiast. Their Coffee Party box, most suitable for a newbie, includes a selection of minimally designed latte mugs in various colours. Their Sapphire gift box pairs Anderssen & Voll espresso cups, saucers, and a Moka pot, along with their signature coffee. A great option for coffee connoisseurs is the Coffee Reflections gift box, which includes cappuccino cups with Araku Grand Reserve coffee.

₹2,200 upwards. Available online

Conrad Bengaluru

Khushiyan by Hilton comes in eight different variants – Premium Khushiyan Mithai box, Classic Khushiyan Mithai box, Festive Khushiyan Mithai box, Indian Signature, Sweet Indulgence, Celebration, Mini Treasure, and Treasure Trunk of Joy. These boxes contain a range of delicacies, from classic Indian sweets like Besan Laddu and Fig & Almond Barfi to exotic treats like Dry Fruit & White Chocolate Chakki and Maple Choco Banana Granola.

₹675++ upwards. At Ulsoor

Courtyard by Mariott ORR

If you want to give a personalised gift to your loved ones, the gift hampers by Courtyard by Mariott ORR is just what you need. You can customise the prints on the gift boxes and personalise the hampers as per your requirements. From delectable Pralines and indulgent chocolates to traditional sweets and gourmet tea – the hampers come with a wide range of options. They also have sugar-free and low-calorie options.

₹600 upwards. At Bellandur. Details: 9513653156

Four Seasons Hotel Bengaluru

The hotel has a line-up of four festive hampers – Silver, Gold, Diamond, and Platinum. From unusual sweets such as a locally inspired saffron travel cake and Valrhona chocolate bar to Indian savouries such as methi mathi and namakpara — each of these boxes features an assortment of delicious treats. They also comprise loose-leaf teas, wine, and handpainted terracotta diyas.

₹500++ upwards. At Ganganagar. Details: 7619146004

Hyatt Centric MG Road

The food hampers presented by Hyatt Centric MG Road primarily contain traditional treats. They feature savouries like chakodi and saunf & jeera mathri sticks and popular sweets like Mysore Pak and Anjeera Pista Roll. Some of the other items they have include fusions sweets like Chocolate Barfi and Nutty Gulkand Chocolate Rolls, apart from granola bars and paprika flavoured cashew nuts. It is also possible to customise the hampers.

₹999++ upwards. At MG Road. Details: 9591510193

ITC Hotels Bengaluru

ITC Hotels Bengaluru’s festive hampers are available in six variants: The Diamanté Collection, The Regal Assemblage, The Grand Curation (in two variations), The Deluxe Selection, and The Festive Reserve. They feature sumptuous selections of chef-crafted signature sweets, festive cakes and jar treats, Fabelle luxury chocolates, nut and seed clusters, and pralines inspired by the elements of nature, among others. Available on pre-order only.

₹3,899++ upwards. At ITC Gardenia, Ashok Nagar and ITC Windsor, Vasanth Nagar. Details: 802226 9898

Magnolia Bakery

With the specially curated desserts from Magnolia Bakery, you can create a hamper customised to your needs. Choose from Chocolate Chunk Sea Salt Caramel Cookies, White Chocolate Biscotti, classic Mini Cupcakes, Red Velvet Cheesecake, Marble Cream Cheese Brownie, and Sea Salt Pecan Loaf, among others. These desserts can be purchased individually or in the form of a hamper with pre-made pairings of the listed specials.

₹330++ upwards. Available across outlets.

Renaissance Bengaluru Race Course Hotel

Offering nine varieties of gift hampers, Renaissance Bengaluru Race Course Hotel has included an extensive spread of exotic treats. Some of them are Gianduja macarons, Nutella stuffed cookies, orange almond and anise tea cake, paprika straws, Tanariva chocolate slab, Telicherry pepper cashew nuts, Thai chilly lemongrass trial mixes, truffle oil, Indian sweet assortments, and much more.

₹699++ upwards. At Race Course Road. Details: 9513944520

Sheraton Grand Bangalore Hotel

Sheraton Grand Bangalore Hotel offers four variants of gift boxes this Diwali. The Shubh box contains items like a gourmet jar of nuts and sour cherries; the Chamak box has treats like chocolate-coated blueberries and jamun honey; the Diwali Delight box is filled with hand-rolled traditional sweets like rose petal ladoo and Kashmiri kalakand and the Diwali by Marriott hamper contains desserts like pista mista and orange blossom.

₹700 upwards. Available on order. Details: 9900031646

Sublime House of Tea

Including everything from a wide range of teas and spices to saffron, honey, and dry fruits, Sublime House of Tea offers a wide range of gift boxes. For example, the box of Serenity offers three of their bestselling blends in handcrafted boxes. Similarly, the gift box, Bouquet Of Hive To Home, is a selection of natural honey while the Dry Fruit Melody is an exquisite hamper of six dry fruits (almonds, cashews, cranberry, green and black raisins, and pistachios).

₹350 upwards. Available online. Details: 9845169609

Taj West End, Bengaluru

Taj West End offers a collection of gourmet offerings like chocolate pralines, dry fruit jars, handmade cookies, almond rocks, macarons, traditional sweets, and more. The hampers come in variants of Special Diwali Treats, The Gourmet box, Regalia, A West End Selection, An Exquisite Medley, Indulgence, Divine Delight, and Royal Celebration. You can also create your own customised hamper. ₹1,500 ++. At Race Course Road. Details: 8884015554

The Den Bengaluru

The Den Bengaluru offers three kinds of festive food hampers. The Celebration hamper contains almonds dipped in white chocolate, chocolate fuljhadis, dark chocolate coated cashews, and macarons. The Opulence hamper is an array of chocolate barks – dark chocolate with mixed nuts and white chocolate with rose petals. The Radiance box is a collection of nuts ladoos, Israeli baklava, dark chocolate fudge, and cashew apples.

₹999++. At Whitefield. Details: 8071117222

The Leela Bhartiya City Bengaluru

The hotel introduces eight boxes: The Artisanal box, the Royal box, the Divine box, the Celebrations box, the Assorted box, the Classic box, the Festivity box, and the Bounty box. Each of these boxes is composed of scrumptious goodies like artisanal chocolate bars, artisanal macaron boxes, gourmet Davidoff coffee, luxurious Himalayan salted caramel popcorn, the signature Falak reserve wine, and a huge variety of hand-rolled sweets.

₹1,500++. At Thanisandra. Details: 9611529294

Email: prattusa@newindianexpress

Twitter: @MallikPrattusa