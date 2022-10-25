This Bengaluru restaurant brings a new Teppanyaki menu to town!

Bengaluru-based pan-Asian restaurant Shiro has introduced an eclectic menu of Teppanyaki, a Japanese delicacy made of fish, meat, or both, and fried with vegetables. The thoughtful curation of Teppanyaki is set to give the diners an exotic experience.

Diners can choose from either the set menu or the combination menu. The set menu offers a selection of chicken breast, lobster, prawns, tenderloin, and vegetables served with Miso soup, salad, side vegetables, and Japanese steamed or fried rice.

On the other hand, the combination menu lets the guests mix up the proteins and vegetables of their choice. One can pair it with Teppanyaki Noodles or fried rice and compliment a dish with exciting flavour options like Miso Sesame, Soy Garlic, Soy Shiitake, Spicy Asian Herbs, and Thai Fresh Red Chili, among others.

₹555++ upwards. At Shiro in UB City, Vittal Mallya Road. Details: +919035795368.

