Here's where you can get authentic North Indian food in Bengaluru

After a two-year hiatus, North Indian restaurant Saffron at Radisson Blu Bengaluru was relaunched recently. Known for offering dishes typical of states such as Punjab and Rajasthan, the restaurant has introduced a few more signature dishes in addition to its favourites.

We dropped by on a weekday to try out the new dishes. Picking a seat by the large windows, we sipped on our welcome drink, Gur Wali Lassi. The yoghurt-based drink uses gur (jaggery) as a sweetener, making it a healthier choice than white sugar. The sweet notes of jaggery blended well with the creaminess of the curd, making it a refreshing start to the extensive spread that was to follow.

Gosht Galouti Kebab

Dal Makhani

The three-course meal started with Paya, a herbed and spiced broth with lamb trotters, made by simmering the ingredients overnight. Next, we were served an array of five sumptuous starters – Soya Aur Nadru Ki Shaami, Dahi Ke Kebab, Lehsuni Jhinga, Bhatti Da Murgh, and Gosht Galouti Kebab. The main course comprised a range of dishes with diverse flavours, such as Gosht Haleem (minced mutton stew) and Himachali Dahi Murgh (chicken in yoghurt curry). For vegetarians, there are new dishes like Shahi Pithod (gram flour dumplings in cashew and yoghurt curry), Choliya Punjabi Wadi (tender chickpeas and spiced gram flour dumplings in mildly spiced cashew and yoghurt gravy) among other regulars like Dal Makhani (overnight simmered black lentils with white butter).

Choliya Punjabi Wadi

Shahi Pithod

Choliya Punjabi Wadi featured the most interesting blend of textures, with tender dumplings and chewy chickpeas cooked in spicy yet-creamy yoghurt gravy. It went well with tandoori roti. But the highlight was the flavourful Shahi Pithod. Cooked with spices like coriander seeds and whole chilli, the dish was like a meal in itself.

Malai Ghevar

We finished off our meal with Malai Ghevar (honeycomb deep fried in clarified butter served with condensed milk) and Badam Akhrot Ka Halwa (almond and walnut cooked in saffron-infused milk solid). Sumptuous and chewy, the halwa presented a rich flavour of roasted almonds cooked in milk.

For classic North Indian food, this spot is a must-visit.

₹3,000++ for two. At Radisson Blu Bengaluru, Outer Ring Road



