Maverick and Farmer opens this 3-course dog breakfast in Bengaluru this weekend  

Bengaluru-based coffee roasters Maverick and Farmer, in collaboration with Harleys Corner, introduce a special breakfast for dogs in their cafe in Ulsoor. The breakfast includes a three-course meal along with a session with Dog Chef - Ishmeet Singh Chandiok. The session will guide pet parents to make easy and healthy treats for their furballs. The pet parents can also indulge in the breakfast menu by Maverick and Farmer.

Ishmeet Chandiok, who is the founder of Harleys Corner and a certified Canine Nutritionist will teach pet parents to make a carrot and peanut butter mug cake with icing along with some chicken treats which will come in handy during training. The 3-course meal will include Chicken Liver Ice Cream, Chicken Paw Cake and Goulash.

The breakfast menu for pet parents includes delicacies like Turkish eggs, pancakes, smoothie bowls, skillet brekkies and much more.

₹1,500. October 30, 8.30 am. At Maverick & Farmer, Ulsoor