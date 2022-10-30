Halloween 2022: Five places in Bengaluru offering Halloween special meals

Be it the neighbourhood kids demanding treats or friends preparing the most horrendous dishes in the theme of horror – Halloween celebrations have never been complete without food. If you are looking to indulge in some delicacies commemorating the occasion, here are five places in Bengaluru offering Halloween special spreads.

Halloween Celebration at The Creek

The Creek, at The Den Bengaluru, presents to its guests a special Halloween-themed buffet. The highlights of the extensive spread include dim sum counters, live grill counters, a pasta and ravioli station, and desserts made with the Halloween spirit in mind. Wash them down with their selection of cocktails and mocktails especially curated for the night, while enjoying the spooky decor.

₹1,999++. October 31, from 7 pm. At The Den Bengaluru, Whitefield. Details: +918071117222.

Halloween Celebration at The Hebbal Café

The chefs at The Hebbal Café in Courtyard by Mariott Hebbal have curated a spooky yet delicious menu. The Halloween-themed dishes include Dead Man’s Finger, Devil’s Chicken, Jack-o’-Lantern, Monster Bones, and more. The menu will be available for brunch and dinner.

₹1,699++. October 30, 12.30 pm onwards. At Courtyard By Marriott Bengaluru, Hebbal. Details: +919606482968.

Themed desserts at Magnolia Bakery

This bakery in Bengaluru has curated Halloween-themed desserts, which will be available till October 31. Their eerie-looking-yet-delectable desserts include a wide range of themed cupcakes. If you are looking for cakes for a Halloween house party, their monster cakes might just be the perfect option for you. Like all their desserts, the Halloween specials are also hand-crafted and baked fresh daily.

₹175++ (per piece) upwards. Till October 31. At Indiranagar, Mahadevapura, and Sarjapur. Details: +919606746364 / +919845332233 / +919980999943

Halloween Brunch at JW Mariott Bengaluru

JW Kitchen, at JW Mariott Bengaluru, raises up the notch of celebrations even higher. Guests can dress up as their favourite villains and dig into a special brunch this Sunday. The buffet features some of the best signature Halloween delicacies along with themed cocktails like Dead Swan and Rise From The Grave.

₹3,250++ (per person) upwards. October 30, 12.30 pm onwards. At Vittal Mallya Road. Details: +918884494037

Halloween Bash at Fox in the Field

City-based brewpub Fox in the Field is set to host a Halloween Bash this weekend. Not just a wide spread of food and drinks, the party will also have a roof-blasting performance by DJ Vivash.

Entree free. October 29 and 30, 8.30 pm onwards. At Whitefield. Details: +918904353612

