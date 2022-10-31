This restaurant in Bengaluru is offering a Sunday 'drunch'! Here's all you need to know about it

Eating out on Sunday afternoons in Bengaluru does not just have to mean brunches anymore. City-based restaurant The Creek at The Den has curated an exclusive experience for their guests called the Den Drunch. Featuring an assortment of multi-cuisine, main course dishes, the drunch also has an expansive collection of drinks.

From exotic salads and roast meats to live stations for pizzas and sushi, the extensive spread has something for every taste. Some of the dishes on the menu include grilled watermelon with feta, smoked fish with cream cheese, spicy Korean rice cakes, summer quinoa salad, vegetable skewer on bamboo sticks, and much more. One can finish off the meal with delectable desserts like cashew nut fudge tart, chocolate Belgium gateaux, or strawberry entrainment. The menu has ample options for vegetarians as well.

₹3,999. Every Sunday, 12 pm onwards. At The Den Bengaluru Whitefield. Details: +918071117222.