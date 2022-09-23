Ishaara adds an international twist to Indian cuisine

At Ishaara, a new restaurant in Whitefield, the employees talk with their hands and listen with their eyes. As we entered this warmly lit modern Indian restaurant on the second floor of Phoenix Marketcity, cane chairs and corners holding numerous green plants immediately drew our attention. We found our own cozy nook and settled in, unaware of the fact that the place is a sign-language zone. Thankfully, the manager explained the situation and gave us the menu that demonstrates how to order a dish with a show of hands.

Tandoori Broccoli

Featuring an abundance of regional fare and experimental dishes, the menu boasts street eats, naan rolls and more. We began our lunch with a well-concocted Sangria and a sesame-coated kebab — Purvaranchal Ki Seekh. Made from smashed up spinach leaves, chillies, cheddar and roasted lentils, the intriguing kebab seared with intense heat retained its succulence and velvety texture.



Next came the Tandoori Broccoli accompanied by Water Chestnut Sweet Corn Tikki and Gunpowder Baby Potatoes. Boasting a delicate smokey flavour, the sweetness of the cold créme fraiche and hung curd marinade enhanced the taste of the broccoli florets. We savoured the zing of the classic tikkis with a twist of crunchy chestnuts and binged on the cheese filled potatoes flavoured with the spice mix powder.

Palak Paneer



From the mains, we tried the classic Butter Garlic Roti, Ishaara Paneer Lababadar and Exotic Vegetable Salan. The freshness of the paneer paired perfectly with the thick yellow chilli and cashewnut gravy. The Jaipur style salan brimming with thinly sliced zucchini, bell peppers, broccoli, French beans and fresh garden peas, was aromatic and comforting.



This was followed by two desserts — Rasmalai Tres Leches and Flourless Chocolate Brownie served with chocolate mousse and vanilla ice-cream, both of which were the fitting end to the meal. Bengaluru’s newest contemporary Indian restaurant is polished yet playful. Ishaara’s comforting food is perfect for a post shopping fuel-up.

Flourless Chocolate Brownie

₹1000++ for two. At Phoenix Marketcity, Whitefield Main Road

srusthi@newindianexpress