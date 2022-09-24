Restaurant Lush is celebrating seafood dishes on Coastal Nights, this Saturday

Break the monotone of gorging on your usual fries and curries this weekend. Renaissance Bengaluru Race Course Hotel's all-day dining restaurant Lush brings to you Coastal Nights — an expansive spread of seafood delicacies. The menu is inspired by cuisines from the offshores of Andhra Pradesh, Goa, Malabar, and Mangalore; it includes dishes like Dejon Mustard and Ginger-marinated Seer Fish, Harissa-marinated Kalamari, Meen Pulichadu, and Zatar spice-grilled Shrimp. So, pamper your palate with the best of exotic and savoury seafood treats!

INR 1,900/- ++ per person. September 24, 7 pm. At Lush, Renaissance Bengaluru Race Course Hotel, Gandhi Nagar.