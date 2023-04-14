The Park Bangalore’s global cuisine restaurant launches a new menu featuring 100 percent locally sourced ingredients

When you think about the word monsoon, there are a range of emotions that come to mind including coziness, nostalgia and feeling homely. This is exactly what we felt when we reached Monsoon, the global cuisine restaurant of The Park Bangalore. But what made us even more excited for the new menu was that all the ingredients used for the menu are 100 percent locally sourced. As we entered the restaurant, a feeling of warmth took over us, mostly because of the earthy tones spread across the place. We took the seat facing a brown wall that had butterfly motifs of orange and white hues. As we sat there admiring the wall, we were welcomed with Nalli Ka Sorbha, a soup made with cooked down lamb shank and home-ground spices We would have preferred something thicker and more spicy, but it was definitely a great way to start our meal.

Nalli Ka Sorbha

Following the soup, we were served Corn Palak Ki Nazakat. These were cheese stuffed, sweet corn and spinach patties, which had a great mouth feel and was near-buttery perfection when paired with the mint chutney. It was now time for some non-veg options and we were served a Kane Rava Fry and Murg Makkai ka Soweta. The fish was coated with semolina and was the perfect blend of crispy on the outside and soft on the inside. The kane was not overcooked but required us to get in with our hands to ensure we didn’t bite into the sharp bones. A boneless fish might have been a more tasteful option. The delicate chicken pieces were delicious and flavourful with spicy notes that stood out.

Jamun E Gulkand

Main course arrived on our table with a couple of dishes — Paneer Pinwheel Lawabdaar and Bijapur Mutton Ghee Roast. We paired them with garlic naan. The paneer was rich with a tomato and cashew gravy while the mutton was caramelised and flavoured with stone flower (kalpasi). If we had to recommend one, we would prefer the paneer lawabdaar. Even though the main course was filling, we just about had enough space for dessert, so, we decided to end the meal with Jamun E Gulkand, which was a rose petal infused gulab jamun with a Dharwad peda crumble. Sweet perfection!

Meal for two: ₹2,000 onwards. At MG Road.

