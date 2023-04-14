The all new restobar, Babylonia, in Koramangala boasts global food and cocktails   

Nestled high above he bustling streets of Koramangala, lies a new haven for foodies and party-goers alike. Introducing Babylonia, a two-storey bunny-themed Instagrammable spot that offers dramatic décor with pillars clad in rabbit ears, framed mirrors with bulbs, velvet-lined furniture and turquoise tropical wallpapers. The restaurant’s indoor area boasts a spacious dance floor while the outdoor seating area provides a stunning view of the city’s skyline and a floor-to-ceiling wall boasting a larger-than-life bunny in a stylish hoodie.

The menu kept up to its hype with its wide range of offerings that included Indian, Asian, Italian, Mughlai, Mediterranean and everything in between. In this case, we thought it would be best if the chef took over and ordered for us. We then resumed watching the sunset from the rooftop where we were served Clearer Than Your Future (a clear drink concocted from gin, basil and Thai bitters) and Love Me Hate Me (a potion crafted from whiskey and coffee albumen). Our views on the first one were clear as a crystal since we first sipped it, simple and refreshing! But the second one definitely made us fall in love with its well-balanced equation of coffee and whiskey. While we downed the contents of our glasses, three dishes — Cajun Style Smashed Potato, Prawn N Popcorn and Andhra Chilli Chicken — made their way to our table.

We began with the smashed potatoes dressed with veggies and various types of mayonnaise. To say the least, this dish that has been making rounds on reels lately was binge-worthy but not innovative enough. Although, the concept of fried prawns covered in popcorn intrigued us, it failed to make an impression when it came to taste.

For the mains, we tried Cream Cheese Risotto loaded with assorted mushrooms, truffle oil and parmesan. It was creamy but it was also too bland for our liking. We moved on to the desserts and were brought a slice of brownie topped with vanilla ice cream. The brownie was decent but the vanilla ice cream was blasé and did not pair well with the delicacy below. Whether you’re in the mood for a romantic evening or a night out with friends, Babylonia is the perfect destination to indulge in a one-of-a-kind dining experience.

Meal for two: ₹1,500. At Koramangala.