This newly opened cloud kitchen, Buna Coffee, in Bengaluru is making everyone go gaga over their drinks

The aroma of freshly brewed coffee fills the air as Buna Coffee, the latest addition to the culinary scene in Sheshadripuram, opens its doors in the morning and serves delicious cups of smooth beverages until far past the wee hours. Buna Coffee is a cloud kitchen that operates from a small space tucked away in a quiet corner of Sheshadripuram. Its founders, Simran Jain and Akshat Sirohiya, are a married couple, both coffee lovers who wanted to create a space that catered to the needs of late-night coffee aficionados. Their cute little menu not only includes various types of coffee but also a range of quick bites to satisfy your midnight cravings. "Buna Coffee is for coffee lovers who want a rich and smooth taste. Our coffee has a rich flavour and aroma, which makes it special. We are a couple who are taking our recipe to the world, to see if everyone loves it the way we do,” the duo begins.

The menu at Buna Coffee is simple and includes dishes like choco-chip cookies, hummus toast, chilli garlic cheese toast, Maggi and desi bun maska. On the coffee front, one can expect an array of frappes, cappuccinos, a cold brew, a mocha, an espresso and even a desi chai. “We felt that the coffee culture is growing rapidly in India - It is almost a necessity nowadays. However, there is a dearth of coffees that make you go gaga. Either the flavour is too bitter, or too sour - it is rare to find perfectly balanced coffee. This is our attempt to make coffee that is close to perfection!” they share.

Cold brew

Buna Coffee has already become a favourite among the late-night crowd in and around Sheshadripuram. The founders and chefs of Buna Coffee are thrilled with the response they have received so far and are looking forward to expanding their menu and offerings in the future. “We are evaluating packaging options that help us bring Vietnamese Shakerato and some more international bestsellers to the Menu. Food options currently are limited and we will be adding more of those in the future. Currently, we are evaluating whether to open an outlet or provide more delivery outlets for the customers,” the couple reveals.

With so many positive reviews pouring in, we were compelled to try it ourselves and so we did. We ordered a Mocha Frappe, a Hazelnut Cappuccino and a Desi Chai and paired them with Chilli Garlic Cheese Toast. They also sent us choco-chip cookies to savour with our coffee. That definitely won them some brownie points. However, after sipping on their coffee, we couldn't help but agree that both variants of their coffee were well brewed with just the right amount of sweetness. The chai was mighty impressive too! Although the toast was great, we felt like only two slices don't do justice for its great taste because there will definitely be more takers for that cheesy and spicy treat.

₹70 onwards. Available online.