Now serving world cuisine, Butterfly Brew boasts large interiors with a menu to match

JP Nagar is set to be the next big hangout spot in the city and Butterfly Brew is the latest bar to open up in this part of town. This chic bar has an open terrace along with two floors of extremely inviting décor. Think of large paintings, arches, wooden chairs and lounging areas, with eccentric pop-culture artwork

everywhere you look. The place exhibits a warm sensation, mostly due to the yellow lighting. Once inside, it was difficult to choose a place to make ourselves comfortable as we wanted a spot from where we could get the best view.

A visit to a new space with an on-site brewery is never complete without tasting its beer. So, we began with a Hefeweizen and a Kala Khatta. Hefeweizen was a Bavarian style German wheat beer, which had notes of banana and hints of clove. The Kala Khatta was a mocktail made of kokum nectar, cranberry, black salt and soda — yupp, no experimentation there! The mocktail was tangy and sweet — as expected — while the beer was also on point. Both the drinks gave us the perfect start to our dinner and we looked forward to what was to come.

Onion Rings

As we sipped on our drinks, we opted for Onion Rings and a Noorani Murgh Tikka. The onion rings were a good accompaniment to the beer but there was something that was off about it. Using larger and maybe, fresher onions could have been the game changer. As for the murgh tikka, we absolutely loved the burst of flavours. With these comme ci, comme ça appetisers, we hoped for a better experience with the main course.

We ordered a Spaghetti with Roma Tomato Sauce and a Hyderabadi Chicken Biryani. Served with a piece of garlic bread, perfect for scarpetta, we loved the spaghetti, mostly because it had a surprise tangy element that wowed our palate. The chicken biryani was okay. We’ve tasted better, but we guess this is what one can expect at a place with such a large menu.

Noorani Chicken

With always some space for dessert, we opted for the Tiramisu All Cioccolato E Nocciole and the chocolate hazelnut sponge with mascarpone, chocolate mousse and strawberry coulis was quite the perfect ending!