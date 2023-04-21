UK-based chain restaurant PizzaExpress opens its flagship outlet in Koramangala

Taking cue from his Italian travels, Peter Boizot founded the first PizzaExpress in London’s Wardour Street in 1965. Today, this renowned eatery with its distinctive handcrafted pizzas has expanded worldwide and has now landed in India with its first location in Colaba, Mumbai. The restaurant chain’s latest flagship outlet has now made its way to Koramangala and were thrilled to be among the first to experience its offerings. We stepped inside this casual all-day dining restaurant on a hot summer afternoon and grabbed a chocolate fudge milkshake to cool off. We sat in the indoor dining area with just the right amount of air conditioning and keeping away all the noise from the hustle and bustle of the famous food street this was on.

While we sipped on the drink, which was not the best we’ve had, a plate of their specials; the signature pillowy-soft balls Dough Balls, which was served with a trio of dips; garlic butter, basil pesto and pesto rosso. If you are at a pizza place, you are compelled to try their garlic bread, of course,but we were more than happy to do it because we are big fans of garlic. When the dish arrived at our table, we were surprised by its unique shape. The Garlic Bread with Mozzarella was an ovularshaped fluffy bread topped with

garlic butter and melted mozzarella. It was simply impressive.

Calabrese

Next, we were presented with a Chicken Coriander Pesto, which came with a thin-crusted base inspired by Romana — the pizzas from Rome. Loaded with IndoItalian pesto sauce, with creamy chicken tikka, onion rings and green chillies. The spicy notes, the creamy sauce and the crunchy base totally won us over. Soon, the Calabrese Original, the chain’s iconic rectangle pizza, made its way to our table. Topped with Calabrian sausage, N’duja, red chillies, jalapeños, mixed peppers mozzarella cheese and finished with baby mozzarella, rocket pesto and emilgran. It was so delectable that there were no leftover slices on the table.

We ended our quick run to the PizzaExpress with a slice of Burnt Basque Cheesecake from their recently launched ‘Grab & Go Fresh’, where various dishes are made fresh every 4-6 hours to cater to people on the go.

Meal for two: ₹1,000 onwards. At 60 Feet Road.