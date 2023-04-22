The new Proxy Rooftop Bar & Kitchen boasts community-focused cuisine

Looking for a rooftop restaurant that combines stunning city views with a unique, nature-inspired atmosphere and Bengaluru-inspired dishes? Then go no further than Proxy Rooftop Bar & Kitchen, the newest addition to Bengaluru’s dining scene. Located on the 5th floor of Icon Select by Bhagini on Outer Ring Road, this latest entrant to the long list of rooftop cafes is a true feast for the senses. From the moment you step through the door, you’ll be captivated by the flowy ceiling design crafted entirely from wooden panels. The alfresco restaurant is a sight to behold, with plush velvet bar chairs and sofas, neon signs and elegant lanterns hanging above each table. But the real star of the show is the alfresco dining area, which is dotted with plants and offers breathtaking views of the city.

We commenced our Sunday night with a couple of cocktails both of which were served in interesting glassware such as a tulip-shaped container. We first tried Hocus-Pocus, (a concoction crafted from gin, Japanese green melon, ginger tart and citrus), which was very fruity but we were smitten by the taste of MumboJumbo, a potion made from rum, mint, coconut cream, pineapple and lime.

If you’re a fan of chaat and bhindi, then you absolutely have to try the Kurkuri Bhindi Chaat, this dish

takes a classic ingredient like bhindi and elevates it to new heights with each bite providing a satisfying crunch and a burst of savoury and sweet flavours. After devouring the chaat, we moved on to the Albert

Bakery Mutton Keema Samosa. This dish was a perfect example of how local flavours can be enhanced

in creative ways. The samosas were filled with tender, flavourful mutton keema and served with a zesty

mint chutney that perfectly complemented the richness of the meat.

Dishes from the menu

We also tried the Avocado Sev Puri, which was a decent dish, but didn’t quite live up to the high bar set by the other two dishes. From their large bites section of the menu we decided to indulge in a couple of curries accompanied by Indian flatbreads. Our first choice was the Saoji Chicken Curry, a traditional Maharashtrastyle dish topped off with ghee and curry leaves while the other was Himachal Mutton Rara, a dish that combined mutton pieces, minced mutton and house spices. While both curries were delicious,

it was the piquant notes of the latter that made its way to our heart.

Bringing the meal to a close on a sweet note, we tried their Baklava Cupcake Pistachio Frosting, which

was an absolute disappointment as the flavours were overpowering and mismatched. However, our spirits were quickly lifted as we tasted their decadent and sinful Dark Chocolate Truffle Tart with Hazelnut Crumb. If you’re a fan of chaats, melonbased cocktails and Bengaluru’s skyline then you absolutely have to give this place a try.

Meal for two: ₹1,200 onwards. At Whitefield.