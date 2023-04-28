UAE’s beloved kulfi brand, Kulfilicious, opens its first Indian outlet in Indiranagar

Just in time for the summer, Kulfilicious, a UAE-based desi ice cream brand, makes its India debut with its first outlet in Indiranagar, offering 40 different flavours of traditional kulfi made with premium quality ingredients, without any artificial colours, stabilisers or preservatives. When we heard the brand — which first began in 2014 in Al Nahda (UAE) — had set up shop beside Bao Bangalore, we made a quick stop to check it out.

Designed to look like a street, the outlet boasts a retro theme with an auto parked at one end, several bicycles serving as dining tables, an Amitabh Bachchan movie poster and walls painted with buildings resembling old Delhi. From their extravagant menu that features contemporary kulfi flavours like Blueberry, Avocado and Watermelon to chilled kulfi-based shakes, we opted for a bowl of Zaffruddin, the classic saffron infused kulfi that was undoubtedly delectable but the refreshing Banarasi Paan, which is a traditional amalgamation of Indian Paan flavour infused into a kulfi won us over. We also sampled a few bites of the Malai Kulfi, which was good but not the best we’ve had. If you are a fruit lover then you must try their passion fruit, litchi and mango kulfi sticks.

We also tasted their Sultani Falooda topped with whipped cream, which serves a tall glass of fresh fruits, Pista e Azam — pista kulfi, rabdi, rose syrup, jelly, nuts and chia seeds. Non-meat eaters also have the option to switch to a vegetarian jelly. This falooda took us down memory lane

for sure.

We ended our late-night ice cream trip with a piping hot cup of Saffron Tea and Irish Kul Koffee (Cold Coffee). Both the tea and the coffee were saccharine delights but the latter was a tad bit too sweet for our liking. From the moment we bit into the kulfi to finishing off our tea in an instant, we knew that these beverages and the delicious kulfis will keep us coming back for more.

₹90 onwards. At 80 Feet Road.