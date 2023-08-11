The monsoon menu at The Kind Roastery & Brew Room boasts of a small menu of curated amuse-gueules and more…

We’d heard some amazing things about this swanky new café tucked away in one of the many by-lanes that JP Nagar has come to be known for these days. Spread across two levels and with several cozy mezzanine seating areas, nooks and corners, The Kind Roastery & Brew Room is one of those places that does Bengaluru charm in a uniquely modern way and we love it! We visited the café on a rainy evening, the perfect weather to check out their brand new monsoon menu that already has a lot of takers.

Bombay Bun Bhaji

Banoffee Latte

We started off with a warm cuppa, a Banoffee Latte. Mix two things we absolutely adore — Banoffee Pie and Café Latte and are you still wondering what we thought? We’d have licked the cup clean if no one was watching. Hope that imagery suffices. We paired this warm cup of deliciousness with equally yummy servings of Cottage Cheese Poppers and Roasted Pumpkin & Feta Tartines. The poppers were the perfect mix of crispy exteriors with stringy savoury cheesy gooey interiors — absolute soul food; while the tartines reminded us why pumpkin and feta cheese could give an avocado toast a run for its money, any day. We were already sold!

Cottage Cheese Poppers

Roasted Pumpkin & Feta Tartines

Next up, we decided to go the desi way and nibble on a Bombay Bun Bhaji served alongside a fragrantly Asian Tan Tan Noodles. The pav bhaji was as good as any dripping-with-butter version you’d be served at Juhu Beach in Mumbai, while the Tan Tan Noodles were flavourful, subtly pungent and the perfect pick-me-up in this wet, cold weather. That we paired it with another special drink, the Pomegranate Cold Drip, only added to the magic that was unfolding on our palate.

Tan Tan Noodles

Pomegranate Cold Drip

We had space for one more dish and so decided to try out a healthy option and chose the Watermelon & Feta Salad, which was from their regular menu. The only complaint we had about it was that they’d served it with too much feta cheese and we’re judging ourselves for even assuming that more cheese should ever be considered a problem. Miraculously, we realised that our appetite was back after a salad; and so we decided to also try the other two dishes on the menu — the Pesto & Bell Pepper Tartine and the Cheese Pepper Poppers. We’re glad we decided to do so, as both the dishes were absolutely delectable and built us up for the OG Tiramisu that followed — which was the perfect way to end the meal. Amid sips of their exotic Matcha Melonade (matcha meets melons), we savoured small bites of their ‘A Simple Chocolate Cake’ and decided to finally call it a night, only wishing our stomachs were bigger!

Meal for two: INR 500 onwards. At Marenahalli, JP Nagar.

