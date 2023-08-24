Quite simply Onam Sadya! A list of restaurants and cafés in Bengaluru serving The best Kerala Indian Food

As Malayali households across the city gear up to mark Onam Sadya, one of Kerala’s famed harvest festivals with pookalams, onakkodis and several snacks including banana chips, The best Kerala Indian Food. we do the legwork and list six spots serving sadya, the traditional celebratory sit-down feast that is an absolute must during kerala food festival.

No.10 Fort Cochin

With a reputation for serving authentic Kerala fare, this predominantly seafood restaurant has a curated 30-plus vegetarian dish spread that starts on a tangy note with Naranga and Beetroot Achar followed by Parippu Curry, Moru Curry, Rasam, Pachadi, Pineapple Kichadi accompanied with Pappadam and it concludes with a sweet serving of Semiya Payasam. `950 onwards. August 28 to 31. 11.30 am to 5 pm. At St Mark’s Road.

Salt Mango Tree

One of Bengaluru’s most sought-after Kerala cuisine restaurants is all set to serve a lavish spread of 25 authentic dishes. We are talking Kootu Curry, Kalan, Kichadi, Pachadi, Olan, Parippu, Boiled Nendra, Pappadam, Erissery, Avial and the works, all topped with a spoonful of ghee. And that’s not even the best part. The menu also features a special serving of Payasam and Pazham Pradhaman. `1,450 onwards. August 25 to 30 and September 02 to 03. From 12 pm to 4.30 pm. At Indiranagar.

Moplahs

Treat yourself to the taste of Kerala with the exquisite spread of sadya staples at this Malabar-style restaurant. Try their in-house Sharkaravaratti and Kondattom, along with Madhura Curry, Kurukku Kalan, Mathanga Erissery and the delightful dessert duo of Payasam and Pradhaman. `1,499 onwards. August 29. Between 11.30 am to 10.30 pm. At Koramangala.

Anju’s Café

Serving in two batches, the sadya at Bengaluru’s beloved hangout spot will feature three types of payasam and if that is not enough to get your palette charged up, expect Kaalan, Kootu Curry, Avial, Pachadi, Pulissery and two varieties of thoran. `1,300. August 27. Between 12.15 to 1.15 pm and 1.30 to 2.30 pm. At JP Nagar.

Podi & Spice

Known for its Kerala-style delicacies, this restaurant promises to transport you to god’s own country with its meticulously curated sadya menu. On offer are Sharkaravaratti, Mezhukkupuratti, Pineapple Pachadi, Parippu and Inji Puli which you can pair with Pappadam and gulp down in one sitting. They are also offering some non-vegetarian dishes such as fish fry for those who cannot go a day without a protein serving. `1,500 onwards. September 03. Between 12 pm to 1.30 pm. At Domlur.

Kappa Chakka Kandhari

You might want to stop by this place if you have a big appetite because they are serving everything from Chena Chops, Nendrakai Nuruku, Pavakka Kondattam, Sharkaravaratti to Naranga Achar, Inji Puli and Pineapple Pachadi for a tangy twist. You also have your signature Avial, Koottu Kari, Kerala Sambar and so much more that you can relish with glassfuls of buttermilk. We hear you say yum! `1,190. August 28 to 29. Multiple lunch slots. At Koramangala.

Mail: muskankhullar@newindianexpress.com

Twitter: @Muskankhullar03