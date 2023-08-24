The new Sunday Brunch menu at Farzi Cafe, Bengaluru, delivers and how!

When we heard that Farzi Café was introducing a new Sunday Brunch menu for the season, it didn’t take much for us to land up its beautiful sunny ambience for a leisurely weekend lunch. This was, after all, going to be a well-drawn out affair of gourmet indulgences and we were going to take our time to relish each bite.

We started off with a Sourdough Avocado Toast (basil pesto, cream cheese, avocado mousse, sundried tomatoes and fried capers) and while we loved the texture, we encountered a strange hint of bitterness, which surprisingly left us with a more interesting flavour profile on their take on this global favourite. We then decided to play it safe and opt for a serving of the Carrot Hummus (roasted pumpkin seed, crispy chickpea, pomegranate served with house-made lavash and zatar pita bread) that blew our minds with its subtle sweetness that elevated this Levantine favourite. We, of course, paired this with servings of coffee alternated with chilled water to cool us down on a particularly warm Sunday afternoon.

Tiramisu

Carrot Hummus

Animal Prawns

Crispy Chicken Bao

Hazelnut Crunch Cheesecake

Next up, we decided to check out the new avatar of their Fish & Chips (beer batter snapper, potato chips and tartar sauce) and were delighted to see actual regular potato chips on the plate instead of fries. That the fish was also perfectly cooked, only added to the experience. We were pretty stuffed by now and so decided to taste one last dish, Animal Prawns, before we ended with dessert. These prawns, tossed with ‘Animal’ sauce, candied nuts and scallions were the sure winner and even though we begged the establishment to reveal what went into the sauce, our efforts weren’t fruitful.

Absolutely satiated we ordered the Tiramisu and the Hazelnut Crunch Cheesecake to end our meal, and all we can say is we were wonderfully delighted by both. The creamy mascarpone custard paired beautifully well with the espresso and liqueur-soaked savoiardi cookie, elevated by the right amount of cocoa dust on the Tiramisu. The cheesecake was also pretty good. All in all, this menu works and we’d suggest you go try it out soon, if good food is what you’re craving for!

Meal for two: INR 3,000 onwards. At UB City.

