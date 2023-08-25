Novotel hosts a Parsi Food Festival to commemorate the community’s new year

Parsi cuisine, with its unique blend of flavours and cultural influences, has long been celebrated for its exquisite dishes and rich heritage. This Navroz (Parsi New Year), Novotel Bengaluru Outer Ring Road is playing host to a captivating Parsi Food Festival at one of their restaurants, The Square. Curated by the acclaimed chef Shernaz Dumasia and Tehmtan Dumasia from Mumbai, this festival promises diners a delightful fusion of Persian, Indian and even British-influenced dishes.

As we stepped into this gastronomic extravaganza, we were greeted with an array of pass-arounds like The Potato Cheese Balls Coated In Rava and The Chutney Eda Pattice and we were struck with the thought that these were just a teaser of the delights that awaited us at the numerous buffet counters inside.

Akoori

A standout from the festival was the Sali Par Eedu, a traditional Parsi breakfast dish that seamlessly combined eggs and fried potato straws. This dish, with its hearty yet delicate flavours, quickly won our hearts. According to the insights given by the chef, this delicacy serves as an effective way to make it up to your partner or loved ones.

No Parsi feast would be complete without small bites like Salli Boti (succulent meat adorned with crispy potato straws) and Margi na Farcha (a crispy Parsi-style fried chicken), all of which were quite the good choice for light appetisers.

Mutton Dhansak

The festival also served Patra ni Macchi, a delicately marinated fish in aromatic spices and wrapped in banana leaves that came together in a perfect harmony of taste and texture while the renowned Mutton Dhansak, a robust stew of tender mutton, lentils and vegetables, showcased the symphony of spices that Parsi cuisine is known for.

Wrapping up the meal, we indulged in the Lagan nu Custard, a baked dessert infused with cardamom and crowned with caramelised sugar before savouring the famous Bun Maska with Parsi chai, and an Elaichi Naan Khatai. We couldn’t ask for a more fitting end to this delicious buffet.

INR1,799 onwards. On till August 27. At Novotel Bengaluru Outer Ring Road, Marathahalli.

