La Milano Pizzeria, the latest pizzeria to hit the city, promises something for everyone

When we heard that La Milano Pizzeria was finally coming to town, we were of course, excited; this was after-all not the first time we’d tried the great pizzas from this well positioned brand. At a time, when gourmet hand-crafted pizzas are taking over the city at exorbitant prices per pie, we sighed with relief that a pizza brand was finally bringing quality at affordable prices for the budget-strapped pizza lover in the city.

Cheesy Chicken

We decided to order in to see for ourselves if the quality the brand is famous for has been replicated in the city and put together a meal meant for a king. Starting with the delectable 5 Cheese Stuffed Bread that is everything you could ask for in a baked savoury treat to a much-recommended Cheesy Chicken Pizza that also served and how! We then opted for their freshly-baked Cinnamon Sticks and the Chocolate Pizza Cake and were wowed at how these unique desserts never fail to satisfy. We also ordered a serving of the Cheesy Chicken Chilli Mac and the pasta dish was pleasantly surprising and ticked all the right notes.

Cinnamon Sticks

“After the resounding success in other parts of the country, we are now foraying into the South to offer the amazing experience of La Milano Pizzeria. We are sure that our unique taste will be a hit with all pizza lovers. We plan to expand from our current portfolio of 70 outlets in two years across India and Dubai to 200+ outlets by 2024,” shares Anand Singh, master franchisee, La Milano Pizzeria. Other must-tries include their BBQ Chicken Wings, Chicken Indian Quesadilla, Chicken Meat Balls, Chicken Quesadilla Mexicana, their Choco Lava cake and a whole bunch of delicious vegetarian offerings.

INR 69 onwards. At Marathahalli. Available on delivery.

romal@newindianexpress.com

@elromal