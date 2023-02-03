Expect familiar Chinese and Thai favourites at this Asian diner

Hunan Square is one of the latest to join the list of Asian restaurants in the city. Located in Electronic City, the space is defined by a wall covered in Chinese alphabets and illuminated by golden lighting.

As we made ourselves comfortable, a couple of soups were served to us — Chicken Tomka Soup and Manchow Soup. The classic Thai soup, Tomka, was a creamy broth made using coconut milk, aromatic herbs and spices, while the popular Manchow, with mixed vegetables, garlic, ginger and herbs, was on point. It was the perfect start to the winter evening.

Tofu Tempura Maki

Next, we ordered the Tofu Tempura Maki and Sriracha Chicken. The former, tofu fried in tempura batter and finished with sushi rice and nori was, well executed. The latter was pan-seared sliced chicken tossed with ginger, garlic, sriracha sauce and peanut butter. Both the dishes were delicious but the latter gets our vote.

We decided to go for the Prawn Tempura and Hunan Noodles next. The prawns in tempura batter were deep fried and served with sriracha mayo and soy dip. The noodles was stir-fried with dry chilli, garlic, and soy sauce. The dish was served with Hunan sauce, a chilli sauce made using vegetables, tofu, and garlic. The sauce paired well with the noodles and even though it was spicy, we loved it.

Prawn Tempura

We finished our dinner with a crowd favourite — brownie with vanilla ice-cream. It was the perfect finish after the spicy main course.

If you are in the mood for some classic Asian comfort food, Hunan Square is a good bet.

₹1,000++ for two. At Electronic City

Email: alwin@newindianexpress.com

Twitter: @al_ben_so