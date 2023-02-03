Poolside restaurant, Blue Terrain, rolls out a new range of cocktails, meal bowls and desserts

Unobstructed views of the city, a long and winding water feature dotted with trees and fountains and cosy turquoise blue furniture are what make Blue Terrain, Novotel Ibis Bengaluru’s poolside restaurant, an ideal place to unwind after a long day. This year, chef Karan Kohli has curated a new menu offering a plethora of dishes from cuisines like Indonesian, Italian, Mediterranean and Asian. The new menu also includes

organic and plant-based dishes.

On a Friday evening, we found ourselves at the launch event of the new menu, savouring appetisers like Balai Ka Jheenga (tandoori prawns marinated in citrus cream) and Ananas Ke Soole (barbequed pineapples drenched in spices, mustard oil and lime) while sipping on some Forest G&T (a cocktail made with a blend of fruits, gin, cherry bitters and grapefruit tonic). We also tasted the Dry Rub Chicken Tenders, chicken strips soaked in buttermilk for 12 hours and fried along with parmesan.

For starters, we opted for Cheeseling Jhalmuri and Aminabadi Galouti. The former is an appetiser inspired by the street food of Kolkata where cheeselings are dressed with potato, apples and mustard while the latter was a melt-in-the-mouth minced lamb pate served with mint chutney. The cheeselings gave an added edge to the chaat and the galouti was a rewarding choice.

From the Asian bowls (‘One Pot Wonders’) section of the menu, we picked Five Spiced Chicken Soba Noodles, a bowl that comes with steamed chicken, soy broth and black mushrooms. The dish was comforting. We followed this up with Baked Parmesan Polenta (soft polenta sauteed wild mushrooms and served with blue cheese sauce) listed under the Sharing Plates part of the menu. It was so creamy and delicious that we finished every last bite.

We also sampled Switzerland’s Original Fondue — gruyere, emmental and parmigiano cheeses melted with white wine, nutmeg and garlic. It is presented along with a variety of options such as tenderloin cubes, shrimp, chicken breast and roasted vegetables. Another indulgent dish that was perfect for a chilly evening. We couldn’t have thought of a better way to end the dinner than with the classic Flambéed Alaska.

If you wish to experiment with Asian street food classics and try creamy fondues while soaking in the city views by the pool, then Blue Terrain has got you covered.

Rs 2,000 for two. At Outer Ring Road

