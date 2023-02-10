Head to this spot for staples like idiyappam and ragi mudde

The Courtyard by Sublime, a space boasting multiple restaurants, adds Maayaa to the list. The vibrant new restaurant offering South Indian fare is decorated with tropical-themed wallpapers, golden cane lamps, and velvet-clad orange sofas that complement the black and white flooring.

We dropped by on a Saturday evening and were escorted to our table, which was set on an elevated wooden deck. We settled in and took note of various elements such as the line of multi-coloured four-tiered tiffin boxes on a shelf, origami bird lights and refur-bished vintage cabinets.

We kicked off our dinner with Melagu Rasam, a warm and invigorating soup from Tamil Nadu, that’s flavoured with black pepper, tomatoes and coriander. We enjoyed the piping hot beverage with some crunchy murukku. For starters, we also sampled the scrumptious Kothu Parotta, a dish of shredded parotta tossed in masala and egg.

Prawn Ghee Roast

Next, we were presented with a pair of piquant Mangalorean dishes, Chicken Ghee Roast and Urval. The former is a dish where boneless pieces of chicken are roasted with spices, curry leaves and ghee while the latter is loaded with spices, red chilli, curry leaves, prawns and cashew nuts. We paired both dishes with appam and their spicy notes won us over. We then moved on to the mains with Patchakari Stew along with idiyappam, a Kerala dish made with a blend of vegetables, coconut milk, spices, onion, ginger and green chillies. The chillies gave an added edge to the creamy stew and complemented the idiyappam.

We concluded our meal with two desserts, Elaneer Payasam and Falooda. The payasam was a sinful combination of coconut cream and tender coconut while the falooda, layered with rose-flavoured ice

cream, chia seeds, vermicelli and jelly, was delectable.

The authentic South Indian delicacies paired with a colourful setting make Maayaa a good choice for a fun evening with your family.

Rs 1,500 upwards for two. At Race Course Road, Sampangi Rama Nagar



srushti@newindianexpress.com

