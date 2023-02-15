A look at Roxie, the newly opened craft beer room on Sarjapur Road

To say that the number of craft breweries in Bengaluru is astronomical would be stating the obvious. But we’re seeing what could be the beginning of a new trend. Record Room, the vinyl and craft beer bar kicked it off when it opened its doors in May last year. And now, Roxie, a new Italian-themed spot on Sarjapur Road is following suit. Tapping into the abundance of craft beer in the city, the restaurant, like Record Room, prides itself on its beer menu which features craft beer from breweries in the city. Currently on tap are brews from Toit, Geist and Bira, apart from a range of signature and classic cocktails.

A section of the restaurant

Spread across 35,000 square feet, it boasts colonial-style architecture, a stone-clad bar, an open courtyard, plush, comfortable seating and plenty of greenery. We skipped the beer but started with some cocktails — Camomilia (gin, chamomile, basil, mint, lime and quinine) and Midnight Fantasy (gin, blue pea cordial, quinine). Both drinks were soothing and refreshing after a long drive across the city.

Aperol Spritz

We paired the cocktails with their signature starters, the most decadent of which was the Korean Garlic Bread (pull-apart brioche bun with a filling of Philadelphia cream cheese and garlic butter). Soft, buttery, creamy, sweet and salty all at once, this one is truly addictive to say the least. Riccardos Caprese, brioche slice topped with roasted cherry tomatoes, baby rocket leaves and balsamic reduction, is an interesting way to present the classic caprese salad. We also recommend Roxie’s Signature Omelette (rolled omelette with a filling of prawn, crab, bacon or mushroom). We sampled the Hargao and Truffle Mushroom and Edamame dimsums. Both were delicately flavoured and on point.

Korean Garlic Bread

For mains, we were served the Confit Chicken and Fire Cracker Salmon. The former, cooked in olive oil, is memorable for its buttery, melt-in-the mouth texture, while the salmon, marinated in Asian spices, was grilled to perfection.

We followed that up with dessert — Tiramisu Pull Me-Up and Belgium Chocolate Pastry. The chocolate cake is ideal if you like rich, heavy and cloyingly sweet desserts. If, like us, you prefer your dessert light and with a hint of bitterness, then opt for the tiramisu.

Belgium Chocolate Pastry

The extensive menu, covering cuisines from around the world, and the added edge of craft beers on tap, make this place a great spot for long lunches, date nights and family dinners.

Rs.1,000++ for two. At Haralur



Email: rashmirajagopal@newindianexpress.com; Twitter: @rushmeee

