The all new Magique offering a global menu features a long rooftop bar and DJ stations

A Richboyz Project, owners of the restaurants Bhola & Blonde and Secret Story, recently opened Magique, a two-storeyed tribal-themed resto-bar located in Koramangala. The first level of the restaurant gives an illusion of a nightclub, all thanks to the DJ station and a dance floor set before a cave-like wall. The interiors sport murals of tribal people, shelves featuring painted pots and walls embellished with pebbles. Perched on the rooftop, the second floor boasts one of Asia’s longest bars, an al fresco dining area and mesmerising views of the city.

When we arrived on a Friday evening, we chose a cosy nook and settled down. Their global menu offering classic Indian dishes, Asian appetisers, pizzas and more piqued our interest. Two cocktails, Crazy Dreamer (gin, lychee juice, cucumber syrup, herb syrup and tonic) and Cosmic (a vodka-based drink flavoured with basil, watermelon, lime juice, sugar syrup and sparkling wine) set the tone for the evening. The sweet yet strong and fruity drinks were a rewarding choice.

Arincini balls on sundried tomato sauce

For starters, we opted for Crispy Lotus Stem, Secret Sauce and Miso Chicken Tikka, Crackling Spinach. The former is a dish made with thinly sliced lotus stems fried and tossed in a sweet and spicy Chinese sauce while the latter is a plate of smokey tandoori chicken marinated with umami miso paste and tossed with fried spinach leaves. We followed these up with Thai Basil Lamb, Scallion Red Chilli and Corn Cheese Bombs, Garlic Aioli. The piquant flavour of the roasted lamb toasted with Thai basil, scallions, red chilli and Chinese seasoning was balanced out by the creamy cheese and corn-filled balls served with garlic aioli.

Next, we tucked into Chicken & Creamy Corn Lasanga, a dish where pasta sheets are layered with chicken and corn cooked in a creamy cheese sauce. The lasagna was topped with grated cheese and plated along with two slices of garlic bread and basil pesto sauce. The soft, luscious pasta paired well with the accompanying sauce and bread.

Crazy Dreamer and Cosmic

The meal came to a close with a decadent dessert — Death by Chocolate Pull-Apart. Chocolate cake is layered with cream and chocolate chunks. Piping hot chocolate sauce is then poured over the cake. This is a must for every chocolate lover.

If you are a party-goer who doesn’t shy away from taking to the dance floor and who enjoys interesting concoctions coupled with scrumptious Asian delicacies, then Magique has got you covered.

Rs 2,000++ for two. At Koramangala

