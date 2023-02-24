This brewery launches a new menu dedicated to steamed dishes

Aurum Brew Works, a brewery on Sarjapur Road recently launched their Flavours of Asia menu. The new menu features steamed delicacies like dim sums, gyozas, momos and more. We paid the brewery a visit to try out the latest additions to their menu.

We decided to start off our lunch with Corn Bhel and this traditional delicacy came with a twist — a mix of corn and a mix of flakes. The dish had corn kernels, corn flakes, onions, tomatoes, chillies and various masalas and was the best possible beginning to our lunch.

Chicken Jhol Momo

Next, we were served samples of six of their craft beers — Lager, a light coloured beer that had a bit of graininess to it with a slight malty sweetness. Belgian Wit, a citrusy flavoured beer that was a bit spicy thanks to a hint of fresh coriander. The Simcoe IPA, with a citrusy aroma and was slightly less bitter than the other options. Russian Imperial Stout, a dark and strong beer that had flavours of chocolate and coffee. The Belgian Dark Strong Ale that had a deep copper colour and fruity notes and finally, the ESB (English Strong Bitter), a malty flavoured beer with a floral aroma. We enjoyed all of them but would pick the Belgian Wit over the others.

Spinach Water Chestnut Dumplings

We got the first glimpse of the latest additions to the menu when we were served the Spinach Water Chestnut Dumpling and Chicken Jhol Momo. The former was filled with spinach while the latter was a spicy delicacy served with a jhol — a soup made using vegetables, tomatoes, onions, sesame seeds, garlic, and spices. The jhol momo was a brand new experience and we absolutely loved it. Next up, we tried their Lamb Coriander Gyoza and Spicy XO Prawn Dumplings. The lamb gyoza was spicy and flavourful while the prawn dumplings also got us quite excited. Our lunch came to a close with a Tiramisu that was perfect.

₹2,500++ for two. At Aurum Brew Works, Doddakannelli.

