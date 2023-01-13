Here’s our guide to Sankranti feasts from across the city

The transition of the sun to the zodiac sign of Capricorn (Makara) from Sagittarius marks the beginning of the harvest season. As India gears up to celebrate the festival, which has different names across different regions — from Makara Sankranti and Magh Bihu to Pongal, Lohri and Uttarayan — we explore the special menus curated by popular restaurants in the city. From Mavinakai Bella Panaka to Ven Pongal, Makki Ki Roti and Puran Poli, restaurants like Oota Bengaluru and Dakshin (ITC Windsor) offer a true taste of India through regional classics.



Courtyard By Marriot Bengaluru Hebbal

The Hebbal Café at Courtyard By Marriot Bengaluru Hebbal has curated a special event called the Indian Harvest Food Festival on the occasion of Makar Sankranti. At the festival, one can savour classics like Pindi Channe, Til ki Chikki, Saag Aur Makki Ki Roti, Ven Pongal, Gur Ka Halwa, Paal Payasam and Puran Poli. Rs 1,599++. Until January 18. At Dr Puneeth Rajkumar Road



ITC Windsor

The South Indian restaurant Dakshin pays a culinary tribute to the festival with a special thali. On offer are dishes like Avarekaazhu Hookosu Saaru (Mysore-style butter beans and cauliflower soup), Tarkari Sagoo (mixed vegetable curry), Bendekkai Majjige Huzhi (lady fingers cooked with yoghurt, red chillies, mustard seeds and curry leaves), Khara Pongal, Sihi Pongal and Semiya Payasa. Rs 2,023++. Until January 15. At Vasanth Nagar

Taj West End

Machan, the all-day dining restaurant of the hotel celebrates the harvest festival with an authentic spread of traditional delicacies. The brunch menu includes classic dishes like Sarson Da Saag and Makke Di Roti, Puran Poli and Moti Chole Palak. One can also indulge in desserts like Sweet Pinni, Gajak, Gajar Ka Halwa, and Til Barfi. Rs 2,700 ++. January 15. At Race Course Road

Sheraton Grand Bangalore Hotel at Brigade Gateway

Savour traditional festive dishes from states like Punjab, Tamil Nadu and Gujarat at Sheraton’sall-day dining restaurant, Feast. Besides dishes like Sarson Ka Saag with Makki Di Roti, the restaurant will also have live stations for Neer Dosa, Pindi Chole Bhature, Shakarkand Ki Chaat, Palak Adrak Ki Khumb, Lassi da Theka, Watalappam and Dhokla. Their special menu features desserts like Til Ke Ladoo, Gud Ki Pinni and Chikki. Rs 2,000++. January 14. At Rajajinagar



Oota Bengaluru

Ring in the harvest season by relishing long-lost vegetarian recipes of Karnataka at Oota Bengaluru. Tuck into delicacies like Mavinakai Bella Panaka (raw mango and jaggery drink flavoured with cardamom), Avarekalu Masala Vade (served with coconut chutney), Badanekayi Bajji (brinjal fritters with coriander and chilli chutney), Madikekaalu Palya (an Uttara Karnataka preparation of sprouts, onions, green chilli and curry leaves), Agasi Undi (flax seed, coconut and jaggery ladoo) and Genasu Payasa (a Chikmagalur payasa made from sweet potato, coconut milk, jaggery and green cardamom). Rs 900 upwards. Until January 15. At Whitefield

