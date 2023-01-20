From JW Marriott to The Oberoi, five hotels and resorts unveil special menus for Republic Day 

Here's guide to all Republic Day feats around town for you to savour while you enjoy the annual parade.

JW Marriott Hotel Bengaluru

Focusing on the diverse range of regional Indian cuisines, JW Kitchen, has curated a brunch menu with classic dishes such as Undhiyo from Gujarat, Fish Fry from Bengal, Laal Mas from Rajasthan, Vangi Baath from Karnataka, Chaat from Delhi, and Meen Moiley from Kerala. Rs 3,000++. At Vittal Mallya Road

Angsana Oasis Spa & Resort

Set amidst the landscaped gardens of the resort, the Republic Day brunch boasts Indian specialties like Dahi Chaat, Nawabi Pulao, Bengali Sweet Dahi, Farsaans, Galawati Kebab, Rajasthani Gamey Meat Curry, Ras Malai and kokum-infused Mangalorean fish curries. Rs 1,999++. At Rajanukunte

The Oberoi Bengaluru

At The Oberoi, Chef Damanraj Singh Dhindsa has curated a special Republic Day lunch menu which celebrates the regional cuisines of India and he is all set to serve classic delicacies such as chaats, parathas and buttery curries at Lapis, the hotel’s colonial-style restaurant. Rs 2,950++. At MG Road

Sheraton Grand Bangalore Hotel at Brigade Gateway

This Republic Day, Feast, the hotel’s buffet restaurant will have a degustation menu with dishes from states like Maharashtra, Punjab, Gujarat, Karnataka, Assam, Kerala and West Bengal. On offer are Kashmiri Wazwaani Rogan Josh, Kolkata style Biryani, Rajasthani Dal Bati, Delhi’s Chaat, Awadhi Galouti Kebabs, Goan Bebinca and more. Rs 2,500++. At Rajajinagar

Hyatt Centric MG Road Bangalore

To mark the occasion of Republic Day, the hotel has organised a lunch by the pool where

several counters of Indian street food will be served. One can savour dishes like Aloo Tikki Ragda,

Pani Puri, Dahi Puri, Bhel, Tiranga Murgh Tikka, Kacche Kele Ke Kebab, Murgh Dum Biryani,

Murgh Rezala and Salan. Desserts such as Baked Gulab Jamun, Khubani Ka Meetha and

Kesari Phirnee can also be expected. Rs 1,499++. At MG Road

