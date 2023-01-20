From JW Marriott to The Oberoi, five hotels and resorts unveil special menus for Republic Day
Savour Indian specialties like Dahi Chaat, Nawabi Pulao, Bengali Sweet Dahi and more
Here's guide to all Republic Day feats around town for you to savour while you enjoy the annual parade.
JW Marriott Hotel Bengaluru
Focusing on the diverse range of regional Indian cuisines, JW Kitchen, has curated a brunch menu with classic dishes such as Undhiyo from Gujarat, Fish Fry from Bengal, Laal Mas from Rajasthan, Vangi Baath from Karnataka, Chaat from Delhi, and Meen Moiley from Kerala. Rs 3,000++. At Vittal Mallya Road
Angsana Oasis Spa & Resort
Set amidst the landscaped gardens of the resort, the Republic Day brunch boasts Indian specialties like Dahi Chaat, Nawabi Pulao, Bengali Sweet Dahi, Farsaans, Galawati Kebab, Rajasthani Gamey Meat Curry, Ras Malai and kokum-infused Mangalorean fish curries. Rs 1,999++. At Rajanukunte
The Oberoi Bengaluru
At The Oberoi, Chef Damanraj Singh Dhindsa has curated a special Republic Day lunch menu which celebrates the regional cuisines of India and he is all set to serve classic delicacies such as chaats, parathas and buttery curries at Lapis, the hotel’s colonial-style restaurant. Rs 2,950++. At MG Road
Sheraton Grand Bangalore Hotel at Brigade Gateway
This Republic Day, Feast, the hotel’s buffet restaurant will have a degustation menu with dishes from states like Maharashtra, Punjab, Gujarat, Karnataka, Assam, Kerala and West Bengal. On offer are Kashmiri Wazwaani Rogan Josh, Kolkata style Biryani, Rajasthani Dal Bati, Delhi’s Chaat, Awadhi Galouti Kebabs, Goan Bebinca and more. Rs 2,500++. At Rajajinagar
Hyatt Centric MG Road Bangalore
To mark the occasion of Republic Day, the hotel has organised a lunch by the pool where
several counters of Indian street food will be served. One can savour dishes like Aloo Tikki Ragda,
Pani Puri, Dahi Puri, Bhel, Tiranga Murgh Tikka, Kacche Kele Ke Kebab, Murgh Dum Biryani,
Murgh Rezala and Salan. Desserts such as Baked Gulab Jamun, Khubani Ka Meetha and
Kesari Phirnee can also be expected. Rs 1,499++. At MG Road