New BEL Road Social boasts a first-of-its-kind NFT gallery and a menu featuring the chain’s  classics

Non Fungible Tokens seemed to have hit a major snag last year following the crypto crash, but with the start of 2023, they are seeing a resurgence. Tapping into this renewed buzz, Social has opened a new outlet with a focus on NFT art. Located on New BEL Road, the outlet stands out thanks to its sleek, all-glass facade punctuated with neon signs.

On entering, your eyes are immediately drawn to the screens displaying moving digital artworks. We are told that the NFT gallery/cafe will feature a different curation each month. The current exhibit is titled Welcome to Web3 and is curated by Goa-based artist and poet, Angad B Sodhi. The showcase features local artists such as Prasad Bhat, Dr Wafu and AB Verse, whose creations can be purchased by customers. The rest of the space sticks to Social’s signature grungy, industrial look with raw paint finishes, metal ‘scaffolding,’ fluorescent lights and lots of potted plants.

Once we are through taking in the artwork, we settle down and order a special cocktail unique to this outlet. The NFTini, a blend of Baileys, espresso and whisky, comes with a QR Code that you can scan to log onto a site where you buy Social’s NFT, which will offer buyers discounts and lots of other benefits across all outlets.

The novelty of the drink aside, the combination of chocolate, coffee, and whisky are well balanced and

too delicious not to finish every last drop.

While the menu retains all the Social favourites, from the Fully Loaded Nachos and Gunpowder Baby Potatoes to Fish Tacos, thalis and biryanis, we sample some of the local must-haves. The Military Style Chicken Masala, flavoured with green chillies and coriander, is fragrant, spicy and moreish. It is best paired with the popular Thai Malish (gin, kaffir lime, basil, galangal, lemongrass and coconut water), as is the Ghee Roast Masala Prawns, the Mangalorean classic which is set apart by its fiery red masala.

We also try the Pork Masala Fry, a scrumptious dish of fried pork sauteed with green chillies and garlic. This is followed by the Killa Kulcha Thali, a wholesome meal comprising a thick kulcha with butter chicken, chole, onion tamarind chutney and white butter.

We conclude our lunch with the Filter Coffee Caramel Custard, a decadent blend of coffee with lush, velvety custard, topped off with spun sugar.

If you’re looking for a unique experience, coupled with a familiar and delicious menu, this new spot is a great option.

Rs.1,500++ for two. At New BEL Road

