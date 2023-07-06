Lavelle Road adds another spot to its list of European cafes but this one comes with a wine bar

Seated in a café with rustic furniture and a window with a view of the city outside, we were trying to decide whether this place would make an excellent spot to read when two drinks, a Real Hot Chocolate and a glass of Vietnamese Cold Coffee arrived. It was a pleasant Thursday afternoon and we found ourselves at this chic new spot next to The Rice Bowl that one would definitely notice if you frequent Lavelle Road. Lined with plants and cute coffee tables, Over Coffee Café & Wine Bar welcomes you with a warm façade.

Upon entering we learnt that the place was more than just about coffee, it was also a European-style restaurant that boasted fresh bakes, some popular wines and indoor dining spaces with walls smeared in grey and sprinkled with iconic black and white photos of Hampi, the Dasara Ambari (The Golden Howdah), Mysuru Palace and more. While we were lost in awe of the place, we were quickly brought back to the task at hand, when we were given the menus by an enthusiastic manager.

Coming back to the most striking feature of the hot chocolate it was not just that it was rich, smooth and tasted like heaven but also that it was served with a couple of vegan marshmallows flavoured with pineapple. We mutually agreed that we could spend all day sipping this drink while reading a Colleen Hoover novel. However, the cold coffee did not meet the standards of the former beverage. We paired both drinks with a delectable Butter Croissant and a slice of Pecan Tea Cake that was a little too sweet for Hourliking.

Soon, a Sicilian Shrimp & Tomato Soup along with a Grilled Zucchini & Apple Salad made their way to our table. Packed with flavour, the former was a tangy delight while the lat- ter tossed with toasted and thinly sliced almonds, leafy greens, zucchini, apples and ginger-orange dressing with a parmesan drizzle was so scrumptious that we couldn't believe it was healthy.

We opted to pair our next set of dishes with wine cocktails and upon recommendation; we ordered a glass of Red Wine Sangria and a Blonde Sangria to accompany the mains. We first tasted the Red Wine Braised Lamb Shank which was plated with couscous, grilled bell peppers, baby potatoes and rosemary jus. This multi-element dish was put together so well that the juicy and perfectly cooked lamb, the couscous and the veggies, not only complemented each other but coupled well with the cocktails too. We followed this up with Porcini Mushroom Risotto, which had an edge to it. We brought our last-minute rendezvous to a close with a couple of desserts Torta Caprese (a flourless chocolate cake siding fresh berries topped with whipped cream) and Tres Leches that were absolute perfection and the perfect end.

Meal for two: INR 1,200. At Lavelle Road.