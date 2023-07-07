On World Chocolate Day, we pick all things chocolatey from cafés and restaurants across Bengaluru

Whether you’re a die-hard chocoholic or a casual enthusiast, today is your ‘golden ticket’ to a world of pure cocoa enchantment. So, prepare to surrender yourself to the intoxicating aroma, velvety textures and irresistible flavours of chocolate as we celebrate the sweetest day of the year.

Like Forrest Gump once said, “Life is like a box of chocolates,” and today, it’s a never-ending buffet of decadence because this World Chocolate Day we bring you the finest cocoa concoctions and creations across various categories like cakes, beer and bakes — both new and forever-favourites — from across the city. But before we dig into them, let’s take a step back in time to long before this tempting delicacy graced candy aisles and dessert menus across the world.

Cocoa held a sacred place in the ancient civilisations of the Mayans and Aztecs, who considered the revered cacao beans a gift from the gods. Fast forward to the 16th century when Spanish explorers, like adventurous characters straight out of an epic saga, encountered cacao during their conquests of the ‘New World’. Intrigued by its rich taste and mythical status, they brought this exotic treasure back to Europe, where it quickly captivated the royal courts. As time marched on, chocolate evolved, taking on various forms and inspiring culinary innovations. Today, decadence is usually equated with chocolate and here’s our list of must-tries on this very special day.

Liquid state

‘The royal elixir’ was what hot chocolate was known as in the 17th century. Back then, it is said to have been a bitter beverage prepared from ground cacao beans mixed with spices, often served at ceremonial events, for stomach ailments and much like we know it today, a mood enhancer. For months now, we have been tasting this drink at numerous cafés and have come up with this list of the five best classic hot chocolates in Bengaluru.

Lazy Suzy

If you have Googled the keywords, ‘best hot chocolate in Bengaluru’ then you have come across this name in at least four out of five articles. For years now, this quaint little yellow-smeared corner bungalow decked up with cat art has been the go-to place for many hot cocoa lovers who enjoy the yummy drink in a beautiful ceramic pot. ₹230. At Indiranagar.

Over Coffee Café + Wine Bar

This new location readily establishes the authenticity of its drink right away with its name, which reads, ‘The Real Hot Chocolate.’ And we fell for the thickness of the decadent drink that tastes even better with the pineapple-flavoured vegan marshmallows. ₹2295. At Lavelle Road.

Enne

Officially known as Bisi Chocolate, the sinful drink is served in a coconut shell and paired with the city’s ‘OG’ Benne Biscuit from Iyengar Bakery. Besides, the delicious velvety texture of this concoction, the bonus buttery bites that add a crunch are simply out of the world. ₹129. At Malleshwaram.

Smoke House Deli

Prepared with dark chocolate, cream and zest of orange and finished off with marshmallows, the deli’s famous beverage made with the frothed milk has several takers — be it in the rainy season or

during chilly winters. ₹275. At Lavelle Road.



T’art Boulangerie & Patisserie

Topped with a sleek chocolate coin and dusted with cocoa powder, this hot beverage served in a mug can be best summarized as a cup of heaven when combined with the café’s rustic ambience and freshly baked butter croissants. ₹215. At Brigade Road.

Love at first bite

Beyond bites, bakes and bars that tempt us at every corner store, chocolate also became a symbol of luxury and sophistication, gracing the tables of the elite and sparking a craze that spread across continents giving chefs something to experiment and conclude their meals with. And these five desserts from across town never cease to amaze us.



Street Storyss

This award-winning restaurant serving the Dark Chocolate Mousse With Caramelised Orange, a dairy-free delicacy made with just water, sweetener and cocoa is every bit as creamy and rich as any milk-based dessert would be. ₹425 onwards. At Indiranagar.

Wabi Sabi

With passion fruit gel at its centre and crunchy candied ginger, this mushroom-shaped dark chocolate mousse texture dish, titled Dark Chocolate Wild Mushroom, served alongside raspberry and chilli sorbet is a fine example of more than what meets the eye. ₹725 onwards. At MG Road.

Tiamo

Italian Chocolate Custard meets finesse at Conrad’s pool-side restaurant and is inspired by a classic creme caramel. Plated with Mulberry Sauce, this element adds a refreshing edge of citrus to cut the sweetness.₹925. At Kensington Road.

Corner House

Now, there is no introduction needed here as this dish isn’t just famous in Bengaluru but has set the bar high for ice cream parlours across the nation. Death by Chocolate, the one and only, remains the reigning dessert of the city even after decades. ₹230. At all outlets.

Prequel

This movie-themed resto bar's Chocolate Chunk Underbake With Triple Chocolate Ganache looks like a delicious flower bouquet arranged on a rectangular base beside a scoop of Salted Caramel Ice Cream and detailed with nuts. ₹375. At Hebbal.

Slice of sweetness

From its humble origins to its present-day variations, chocolate cakes have stood the test of time, becoming a symbol of celebration and comforting indulgence. Whether adorned with a glossy ganache, fluffy buttercream, or a dusting of powdered sugar, each forkful is a heavenly experience.

Soley Café

The Flourless Chocolate Cake from chef Viraf Patel’s new European bistro makes a case for guilt-free indulgence. It gets even better when enjoyed with the accompanying coffee compôte and the scoop of vanilla ice cream. ₹350. At Sarjapur Road.





Daysie – All Day Casual Bar

The casual bar’s Chocolate Orange Cake — which is a classic yet addictive flavour combination of

chocolate and candied orange cake with orange curd and hazelnut chards — was the first ever dish we sampled and every time we visit, we save some space to savour it. ₹390. At MG Road.

Brik Oven

On this sweet occasion, the pizzeria brings out Matilda Cake, a rich and moist chocolate delight layered with velvety ganache, creating a heavenly dessert that will transport you to chocolate paradise. ₹350 onwards. At all outlets.

Neeth Mendappa Patissier

Belgian Chocolate Cakesicle is a whimsical treat that combines the best of cake and popsicles into one delightful confection. Offered in a box of five, these treats are made from crumbled cake mixed with frosting, creating a dense and moist cake centre. ₹299. At Suvarna Enclave, Brunton Road.





European influence

European pastry creations, especially those hailing from the enchanting land of France, have masterfully transformed beloved baked goods into chocolate-infused delights. Take the flaky and buttery croissant or Cornish pie, as you unravel their delicate layers, you discover a strip of velvety chocolate that intertwines with the delicacy.

HumbleBean Coffee

This all-white café in Indiranagar isn’t just famous for coffee but their Chocolate Éclair too. Made with Manjari 64 per cent chocolate pastry cream, chocolate glaze and hazelnut crunchy sable, this decadent pastry goes perfectly with a light or medium pour-over. ₹250. At Indiranagar.

Amiel Gourmet

On the occasion of World Chocolate Day, the modern French cuisine café crafts AG Croissants — a chocolate-based round croissant that has been trending on the internet. ₹190 onwards. At Sahakar Nagar.

Magnolia Bakery

One of the city’s most loved haunts, this bakery has introduced Chocolate Hazelnut Hand Pie, a buttery pie crust, filled with rich Nutella and sweet raspberry jam, which is finished off with a decadent Nutella glaze. ₹165 onwards. At all outlets.



The Kind Roastery & Brew Room

This quaint new place boasting a zen table has quickly become news for its fresh and buttery bakes, when we visited, its pain au chocolat won us over immediately with its creamy centre. ₹189. At JP Nagar.



B Café

Shangri La’s executive pastry chef, Manikandan Sivamoorthy, will serve guests cherry-shaped, hand-sculpted Trompe L’Oeil Cherry crafted from morello cherry jam that combines cherry and chocolate cremieux, unveiling a harmonious blend of tangy cherry and rich chocolate with each bite. ₹350 onwards. At Palace Road.

ITC Fabelle

As a part of their Chocolate Festival, Fabelle introduces Forest Berry Chocolate Berliner where the sweet, wild taste of forest berries comes together with star anise compote to create a glazed creation unlike any other; and combines with the unbelievably flavoursome taste of ruby chocolate cream. ₹236. At ITC Gardenia and ITC Windsor.

Tongue Twisters

Push the boundaries and ignite your taste buds with unexpected pairings of cocoa with unusual elements that have created a bitter-sweet experience for the experimental foodies.

Smoor

The Chilli Couverture Praline where luscious chocolate seamlessly intertwines with the fiery essence of chilli pepper, unveils an ideal fusion of sweet and spices, presenting a truly remarkable chocolate

experience. ₹90. At all outlets.

Longboat Brewery

At Long Boat Microbrewery, even the drinks embrace the allure of chocolate. The brewery’s Dark Chocolate Chocobar Stout is a bold and adventurous creation featuring stout-based beer with the essence of dark chocolate. This marriage of flavours delights both beer and chocolate aficionados alike. ₹200 onwards. At Marathahalli.

Vyana — Flavors of Nature

The Ricotta Brownie Cheesecake is one of the best dishes at this restaurant, which is known for serving delicacies from across 21 nations. The dessert layers ricotta cheesecake over a chocolate brownie and is plated with a scoop of vanilla ice cream. Trust us, this is an absolute delight! ₹295. At JP Nagar.



Burma Burma

This vegan presents many delicious reasons for you to experience an incredible array of Burmese specialties and one of them is the Dark Chocolate & Olive Oil Ice Cream. As the name suggests, dark chocolate here is churned into smooth ice cream with extra virgin olive oil and dusted with olive dust. ₹400 onwards. At all outlets.

