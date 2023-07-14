SkyDeck by Sherlock’s new menu is inspired by the season of rain

It seems like the monsoon has finally hit Bengaluru. Overcast skies are all that prevail most of the day and what is a better time to have some hot pakodas and a cup of tea? We guess the gods had heard our prayer because we found ourselves sitting for an exclusive preview of the latest monsoon menu at SkyDeck by Sherlock’s belting the next best thing — paruppu vadais.

We got started with a couple of cocktails — Hot Wine Lemonade (red wine, vodka and homemade lemon syrup) and Monsoon Memory (basil, lemongrass, passion fruit syrup, homemade honey syrup and spiced rum). Because the cocktail was served hot, which is pretty unusual, the first sip was soothing and smoother than we had imagined. The second drink was a bit sweeter, though, if you are a fan of coffee, do try the Irishccino (cointreau, tequila, hot coffee and whipped cream).

Paruppu Vada

Since the menu is inspired by the monsoon season, all the dishes are served as small bites. Thinking about rain, one of the first delicacies that comes to mind (especially if you are in the South) is Paruppu Vada and that was exactly what was served to us first. Served with a small bowl of coconut chutney, the desi falafels were exactly what was required for the weather. It was well-cooked, just how it should be, with the right bite. Along with them, came the Stuffed Milagai Bajji — their take on the signature chilli bajji. If you have a good spice tolerance level, this one’s for you. So far so good, we eagerly awaited the next set of dishes. In came Patrode and Desi Chips & Dip. The former is a traditional delicacy from Malnad — steamed colocasia leaves with a spiced batter. Have it with the chutney to get the true essence, otherwise, it would taste a bit bland, if you aren’t used to it.

Also read: Macaw by Stories, on Hosur Road, seeks to impress with a wide F&B menu and great ambience!

The Desi Chips & Dip was marinated chicken skin which was fried and served with a yoghurt dip. These crispy chicken skin was flavourful and paired very well with the yoghurt. It was time to finish off the meal and we could not have asked for a better end because we were served Bombay Sliders (vada pav) and Namma Bengaluru Sliders (congress bun). The buns were very soft and the vada pav was the star of our meal courtesy the range of flavours it had to offer.

INR 1,800 onwards. At MG Road.

Email: alwin@newindianexpress.com

Twitter: @al_ben_so