This Bengaluru vinyl bar has a new menu to pair with the release of their latest vinyl collection

The city's famous craft beer and vinyl bar, Record Room is a place that is loved by all music lovers. What makes the space different? They have vinyls of all major songs and musicians. From legendary bands like The Police and Black Sabbath to modern groups like Imagine Dragons and Maroon 5, the place has vinyl for all. Recently, we got to know that vinyl sales have gone up and this sudden increase ignited the urge for us to see the place and experience music the way it was played two generations ago.

A visit to try out their new menu began with a tasting of some of their much-touted drinks. We started off with Toit Tint-In-Wit, a Belgian-style ale, which had a citrusy taste with a hint of coriander. Then a couple of cocktails and starters arrived at our table. The cocktails — Piñata (gin, pineapple juice, honey syrup, lime and ginger) and Grapefruit Sour (vodka, elderflower, grapefruit juice and egg white) were very refreshing but the Piñata, with its delicious pineapple flavour, became our instant favourite.

The drinks were paired with the starters, which had Truffled Smoked Chicken Tikka and Broc ‘N’ Blue. The chicken tikka, which came along with red capsicum and lettuce was an absolute delight. Turning our attention to the vegetarian side of the starters, the Broc ‘N’ Blue, had broccoli florets, garlic and blue cheese. More than the flavours, the name of the dish was something that stuck in our head. Quite innovative!

We followed these delicious treats with Pao De Queijo (PDQ) and Forest Black Fungus. The former was baked Brazilian cheese bread with jalapeno and cheese. The excess cheese was never a problem for us, in fact, we loved it wholeheartedly. The latter were dim sums, which were filled with cremini and black fungus and black beans. Head here for an experience of great food paired with great music.

Meal for two: INR 2,500. At Magrath Road.

