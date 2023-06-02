From mocktails and salads to pasta and desserts, Jamie’s Pizzeria has more on offer than just pizzas

Anyone who claims that pizzas are their soul food will be aware of Jamie Oliver, a well-known British chef and television personality whose pizzeria chain now has several outlets across the country. Last year, Jamie’s Pizzeria made its way to Phoenix Market City in Bengaluru and a few months later it successfully opened its second outlet at The Galleria Mall. On a recent visit to the mall, we stopped by to grab a few quick slices of pizza but ended up relishing a three-course meal and here’s how it went.

Our lunch commenced with a plate of Garlic Bread from the Small Bites section of the menu, accompanied by a tantalizing sun-dried tomato and olive tapenade. The combination of the warm, crusty bread and the rich, savoury flavours of the tapenade awakened our palates.

We followed the garlic bread sticks up with Fried Gnocchi, crafted with utmost precision using potato and cheddar cheese, adorned with a sprinkling of black pepper and complemented by a veggie parmesan sauce, which won us over instantly.

As we savoured the starters, our thirst was quenched by a couple of mocktails, we opted, Peach & Mint Spritz, where the essence of peach syrup and lemon juice mingled with the invigorating freshness of mint and soda. The Refresher mocktail, a captivating blend of cranberry and lemon juice, interwoven with the delicate sweetness of elderflower syrup and the effervescence of Sprite, revitalized our senses and set the stage for main course.

For the mains, we were greeted by a Red Rocket Pizza, a true masterpiece in its own right. The blend of zesty tomato sauce, creamy mozzarella and cheddar cheese, sun-dried tomatoes bursting with flavour, black olives adding a touch of brininess and the vibrant freshness of rocket leaves elevated this pizza.

To conclude our meal, we opted for a Mocha Mousse. The whipped chantilly cream, sprinkled with cocoa powder, intertwined with the tantalizing crunch of caramelized popcorn and a subtle burst of citrus zest from the orange, left us in a state of bliss. It’s pretty clear why this place is a favourite.

Meal for two: ₹1,200 onwards. At Yelahanka.

