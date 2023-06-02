Indiranagar’s Brik Oven launches a new Sunday brunch menu featuring a range of fries, pizzas, burgers and desserts

Brik Oven is known for their pizzas and for many people in the city, it is the best spot to indulge in these cheesy pies. But Brik Oven is more than just about pizzas now. This neighbourhood café has now rolled out a Sunday brunch menu. Choose from fries such as Cheese and Jalapeno Fries or the Chilli Cheese Fries to salads like Smoked Beetroot and Orange Salad or the Tuscan Salad along with several other delicious options.

Bocconcini Beef Burger

It was a bit hot outside, so we chose to sit inside, but you can always choose the outdoors, since the spot has a lot of greenery around. While we looked at the menu, we were served a couple of salads. The Smoked Beetroot and Orange Salad and the Tuscan Salad. The former was an amalgamation of Arugula, Smoked Beets, Lemon Dill Dressing, Orange, Walnuts and Goat Cheese while the latter had Cherry Tomatoes, Mango, Toasted Sourdough, Buratta and a Lemon Dill Vinaigrette. Even though both the salads gave a perfect start to our meal, we loved the Tuscan Salad more because we have a soft corner for mangoes. While we tucked into the salads, two burgers also arrived on our table — Bun Jovi and a Bocconcini Beef Burger (BBB). We would say, these two stole the show for us. Bun Jovi was packed with scrambled eggs, onion rings, hot sauce, American cheese and spring onion, while The BBB on the other hand, had pesto, smashed beef, provolone, roast potatoes and pesto mayonnaise. We loved these two so much that it was hard to say which one we liked more. Both were filling, oozed flavours and we were left licking our fingers.

Mascarpone Cream & Nutella Maritozzi

Just done with the burgers, we were served their speciality — the pizza. This one was called Arimata — which had artichoke, kalamata olives, pesto and bechamel. With a fluffy crust and a bit of nutty-garlicky flavour, this pizza showed us why Brik Oven is known as a pizzeria.

Our meal ended with Maritozzi (Italian cream bun). With two options — Mascarpone Cream and Nutella/Pistachio Cream and Praline. We chose to go with the former option and it was an absolute delight. The soft buns along with the cream and Nutella were a match made in heaven.

Meal for two: INR 2,000 onwards. At Indiranagar.

Email: alwin@newindianexpress.com

Twitter: @al_ben_so