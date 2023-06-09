Capture flavours of Sri Lankan cuisine at this ongoing food festival at Hilton Bengaluru Embassy Manyata Business Park

It is always interesting to explore the flavours of cuisines from other cities or countries, especially the ones that are comparatively closer to us. It helps us understand the similarities and differences we have. So, this Sri Lankan Food Festival at Hilton Bengaluru Embassy Manyata Business Park was something we could not afford to miss. We made our way to Neo Kitchen, the hotel’s restaurant serving Asian, Continental and Italian delicacies and chose to make ourselves comfortable right beside a lovely fountain which added to the beauty of the experience. We then glanced through the cocktail menu and ordered a couple of them to start off our dinner. We chose Fled Lankan Water (coriander and cinnamon infused gin topped up with sparkling wine) and Orient Espresso (makazai rum, vodka and cold brew coffee).

While we waited for the cocktails to arrive, a couple of appetisers were served to us. The first one was Elawala Cutlet and Coconut Prawns. The round-shaped vegetable cutlet was served alongside a sambal-infused dip, but it was the prawns that caught our attention, more specifically because of the presentation. Coconut-battered prawns were served in a half-broken coconut with a grated coconut, jaggery and tamarind sauce. Quite the coconut overdose, this delicious dish however won us over and how!

Coconut Prawns

While we indulged in the appertisers, we were served the cocktails. Both were refreshing but the Orient Espresso was overpowered by the flavour of coffee, just as it ought to have been. If you love coffee, we would suggest you to order this off the menu.

We were then served the main course. We had the Amuamba Maluwa (raw mango curry), Maluambal Thial (sour fish curry), Chicken Stew and Paripu Themparadu (dal) along with Rathu Kakulu Bhaath (steamed unpolished red rice) and hoppers (appams). We tried the classic combination of Appam with Chicken Stew which was flavourful. We then opted to use our hands for the red rice with raw mango curry and sour fish. Call it a psychological effect, the flavours were indeed enhanced when we had the dishes in the traditional way. We felt that the fish curry could have been more sour though. We then tried the appam with dal, which was also pretty delicious.

Maluambal Thial

After having the main course, we still had a bit of space left for desserts and the Kalu Dodol and Sago Pudding were the perfect end to this meal. The former was cooked using jaggery, rice flour and coconut milk while the pudding was made using tapioca pearls, coconut and jaggery. This traditional meal was an absolute pleasure and while familiar in terms of flavours, it surprised us by the nuances local Sri Lankan spices lent to each dish.

