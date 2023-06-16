Pan-Asian restaurant, Misu, unveils its revamped look along with a  new menu

Nestled in the heart of the city, amidst tall bar stools, expansive glass windows and an energetic soundscape of light club music, lies Misu, a pan-Asian restaurant that seamlessly blends style and taste. With its recent refurbishment, boasting vibrant yellow accents and an abundance of hanging plants, this culinary gem has transformed into a chic diner that captivates both the eye and the palate.

Greeted with Misu Raichu, a cocktail concocted with a blend of gin, litchi and lemongrass paired with a Green Mango Salad — a vibrant dish serving shredded green mango spiced with bird’s eye chilli in a homemade Thai dressing, adorned with peanuts and succulent prawns (the salad is better off without the prawns, in our honest opinion though). The light yet refreshing potion paired well with the tangy, spicy notes of the salad, which paved the way for our culinary journey ahead.

Continuing our exploration of Misu’s diverse menu, we savoured the Kung Pao Tofu. The velvety tofu tossed with bell peppers, chilli, Chinkiang vinegar and a hint of soy, delivered a harmonious balance of textures and a delightful umami punch. The crushed peanuts added a delightful crunch, which was quite simply delectable.

Zoodle Pad Thai

The Ebi Maki, a true delight for sushi enthusiasts, featured prawns encased in a light tempura coating, rolled with spicy Japanese mayo and sprinkled with roasted sesame seeds. With soy and wasabi gari on the side, each bite was an exquisite blend of delicate flavours.

The Salmon Cream Cheese Roll showcased Misu’s prowess in crafting sushi masterpieces. With a perfect balance of spice and creaminess, the uramaki featured tantalizingly spicy salmon and velvety cream cheese, accompanied by wasabi and soy. This dish was one of our favourites.

Black pepper chicken

Next on our table came a bowl of Miso Ramen, a traditional Japanese favourite that serves soul-warming miso broth with wok-tossed vegetables, creating a pot of satisfying flavours and textures. Each spoonful brought comfort and a taste of authentic Japanese cuisine.

For the sweet finale, we savoured the Mango Sticky Rice, a beloved Thai dessert where sweet, sticky rice luxuriously coated in coconut milk is paired with luscious fresh mangoes.

Misu’s inviting ambience and a brand new tantalizing pan-Asian menu ensured our return for another unforgettable dining experience.

Meal for two: ₹2,000 onwards. At St Mark’s Road.