The Oberoi’s Wabi Sabi restaurant rolls out a vibrant new menu featuring small plates, signature sushi and more

After having opened in 2020, Wabi Sabi, Oberoi Bengaluru’s Asian restaurant has garnered immense

love and traction for its food. We found ourselves at the restaurant, recently, sipping on Tachi (a potion concocted with plum, gin, and sparkling wine) and flipping through the brand new menu that has retained a few classics and best-sellers. Seated in a realm of tranquillity opposite the hotel’s signature waterfall pond filled with koi fish, we were excited to sample the dishes made by Chef Randy, the talented sushi and sashimi master from the Philippines who has curated this menu.

The Small Plates section beckoned us, and we couldn’t resist the allure of the Japanese Spinach and Sesame Salad. This dish harmoniously combined elements such as green apple slices, shiitake mushrooms, caramelised nuts and a tantalizing gomae dressing. The contrasting textures and vibrant flavours left our taste buds dancing with joy.

Next, we embarked on a sushi escapade with the Crimson Tide roll (featuring forbidden rice, roast bell peppers, Peruvian asparagus, pickled daikon, shichimi soy milk, caviar and a miso wafer) and The Gold Rush (a sushi roll adorned with crab meat, avocado, cucumber, orange and black tobiko, tempura flakes

and piquant sriracha mayo). The explosion of flavours and textures in each bite was such that both dishes left us craving for more. We also couldn’t resist sampling the restaurant’s bestseller, Rubi and Gold Pillows. These delectable dumplings are called so because of the ruby-toned dumpling skin that is coated with golden highlights at the top and is filled with cream cheese, pounded chillies, aromatic oil and scallions — and are an absolute delight.

For our main course, we were treated to the succulent Flamed Lobster with Garlic Butter, accompanied by pickled shimeji and pok choy with togarashi and meyer lemon. The lobster, perfectly cooked with a hint of flame-kissed goodness, melted in our mouths. The Chilean Sea Bass with Citrus Shiso Butter was another masterpiece. Paired with Peruvian asparagus, charred cherry tomatoes and a refreshing micro greens salad, the dish showcased the delicate flavours of the seabass and the harmonious interplay of the accompanying ingredients.

As we approached the end of our meal, dessert awaited us in the form of a Nokcha & Pistachio Petit Gateaux. The sweet layers of indulgence included a delicate Korean green tea ganache and luscious pistachio buttercream. The marriage of earthy nokcha notes and the nutty richness of pistachio elevated this sweet delight to new heights. Wabi Sabi’s new menu has left us longing for more and we will surely revisit to embark on this voyage of sensory delight offering Chinese and Japanese cuisine.

Meal for two: INR 4,500 onwards. At MG Road.