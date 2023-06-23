This contemporary cafe with a deep commitment to community engagement supports natural organic farming and the small farmer

In Kothanur, where the city is developing at a rapid pace, a unique café experience awaits. Nestled amidst a lush urban oasis, newly opened One Field Farm Kitchen stands as a beacon of sustainable gastronomy. Here, founders Prem Kurian and wife Shalina Kurian have created a haven where farm-to-table principles meet a skilled mom’s continental fare. As patrons step through the doors, they are transported into a contemporary café that harmonizes with a deep commitment to community engagement which supports natural organic farming and the small farmer.

A section of the cafe

Shalina and Prem believe in the power of locally sourced natural ingredients. Started in 2018 as the One Field Farmers Market, they have cultivated partnerships with small natural farms to secure the freshest produce — vegetables, oils, milk, flour, nuts and more. The café not only supports small farmers but also promotes community involvement. Over the years the couple have had events and markets to involve citizens in incorporating wholesome produce into their lives. The quality produce led to the demand for bread. Incidentally, the lack of wholesome bread moved them to create their own and that gave birth to the café, which in the words of Shalina, is centred around the food rather than the coffee.

Cafe Latte

One Field exudes a warm, genuine and modern neighbourhood café vibe that reflects their ethos. Natural elements like a clement-clad floor, plants and wooden tables shape the décor. As we settled into our seats, we embarked on a culinary journey designed to give you a wholesome food experience. Their food showcases meticulously handmade in-house sauces including Ketchup, Mayo, Pesto, Peri Peri and Barbeque along with breads and fresh produce that lend to an unpretentious menu of Burgers, Sandwiches, Pies, Wraps, Cakes, Coffee and artisanal beverages.

Bakes from the menu

Signature dishes include anything that is made with their wholesome in-house bread — 83 percent Wheat Flour and 17 percent Maida. We sampled some of the cakes — Chocolate Yogurt, Lemon Zest Yogurt, Carrot and Double Chocolate Muffin (the chocolate chips are made inhouse), all of which were light, soft and flavoursome. The Lemon Zest Yogurt cake was a standout that unquestionably revealed the difference that fresh produce makes. Then we tried the Double Patty Chicken Burger with pan fried potatoes and the Chicken Club Sandwich. The in-house handmade sauces and bread brought full flavours to the meat-laden dishes. These were washed down with some lime juice, bursting with flavour and a strong latte.

Beyond its culinary offering, One Field aims to make a positive impact on society. It stands as a shining example of how a café can incorporate sustainability. By embracing a farm-to-table approach, they have forged a path towards a more conscious café experience. When you visit, make sure you strike a conversation with the founders, you will certainly be enriched. They also accept catering orders.



Meal for two: INR 800 onwards. At Kothanur.