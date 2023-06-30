Award-winning restaurant Street Storyss rolls out a new menu with lots of vegan and Jain options

It’s monsoon in Bengaluru and it’s customary to savour the sight with some street food. And extra points to us for making it just in time to this award-winning restaurant, popular for its innovative vegetarian food, before the clouds poured down on the city.

Bangkok Stir Fry

We weren’t in the mood for soup but the Sundowner At Street (an ombre-hued mocktail crafted

from orange juice, passion fruit and soda) contained in the fancy glass detailed with chupa chups resembling the colours of the evening sky set the tone for supper. This drink from Street Storyss’ brand-new menu, offering a bunch of vegan and Jain options, assured us that interesting dishes were headed our way. Besides the new menu, the restaurant has some other updates, which include a new underground dining space and an expanded kitchen in the making.

Chilli Cheese Wonton

We began with a simple Avocado and Grape Salad finished with candied walnuts and a berry vinaigrette dressing before reaching out for the Corn Khees Chaat with a pull-me-up plating. The presentation and taste were at par with our expectations. We spiced the meal up with Chilli Cheese Wonton filled with cream cheese and served it alongside chilli paste. The cheese and chilli balance each other out well here. But what came next blew our minds. We were served a bowlful of what looked like paneer manchurian but the chunks tasted like tofu. The culinary team questioned us and made us guess the ingredient until we gave up. Turns out they are aubergine bites. We highly recommend Bangkok Stir Fry to whoever is trying to get on good terms with this vegetable because you will end up falling in love with it.

Corn Khees Chaat

With every plate that arrived at our table, the benchmark only went higher and our last starter, Kasundi Soya Tikka, combining soya chunks coated with traditional, spicy and tangy-flavoured Bengali mustard sauce was equally fabulous in taste and textures. When all that great food, we had very little appetite left for sampling Large Plates, so we opted for Pumpkin Ghee Podi, Blue Cheese with Scallion Chilli Parotta. The nutty and aromatic elements of gravy are centred with pungent and salty blue cheese paired with flaky Kerala parotta that tasted like a masala dosa.

Dark Chocolate Mousse With Caramelized Orange

We cancelled our plan of skipping desserts the moment we spotted a Dark Chocolate Mousse With Caramelized Orange (dairy-free) and a Kesar Pista Phirni Creme Brûlée on the menu. The former was a rich, smooth and creamy delicacy that complemented the citrusy fruit while the latter was a delectable fusion of Indian and western desserts sprinkled with dry fruits and rose petals.

Meal for two: INR 1,500 onwards. At Indiranagar.

