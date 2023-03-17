House of Commons, a city favourite, opens doors to its latest outlet

HOUSE OF COMMONS opened its latest outlet in Kalyan Nagar recently. Spread across two floors, this new spot has a classy and contemporary look. As we made our way through the restobar, we couldn’t help but notice the wall paintings, the beer puns on wall art, quirky décor and lots more. The place exhibited the vibe that House of Commons is known for but with an added classy touch.

A section of the restobar

We started off with a cocktail and a mocktail — Her Secret (gin, lemon juice, vanilla syrup, passion fruit squash, activated charcoal, wine and pineapple juice) and Coffee Toffee (chocolate sauce, butterscotch , coffee, milk and vanilla syrup). Both the drinks were very refreshing and gave our lunch a much-needed start.

Her Secret

To complement the drinks, we ordered Drums of Heaven and Cajun Potato Wedges. Deep fried chicken drumsticks mixed with Szechuan pepper, the Drums of Heaven were served with a spicy dip. The Cajun Potato Wedges on the other hand were crispy fried potatoes sprinkled with Cajun seasoning and served with Mexican salsa. We thought that the fried chicken was on the spicier side while the potato wedges were absolutely on point, hitting texture notes in its crispiness and all the right flavours in seasonings.

We were served the Spaghetti aglio olio chicken next. This classic garlic chilli and olive oil noodle dish had shaved parmesan and was served with some perfectly complementing garlic bread. The flavours of chilli and oregano overpowered everything else — we’re not complaining — and the chicken was cooked to absolute perfection.

Spaghetti aglio olio

We followed this up with Stuf fed Tuscan Chicken paired with a Chenin Blanc and stuffed with spinach, corn, mushroom and cheddar cheese. It was served alongside butter tossed vegetables, french fries and a red wine jus — perfection in every sip and bite.

Vanilla Chia Seed Panna Cotta

Stuf fed to the hilt, we decided to end our meal with a Vanilla Chia Seed Panna Cotta and were left stunned by the dessert. We couldn’t have asked for a better finish, for sure!

₹1,200 onwards for two. At Kalyan Nagar

Email: alwin@newindianexpress.com

Twitter: @al_ben_so