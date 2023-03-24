Popular Mumbai thali restaurant, Rasotsav, brings its Gujarati and Rajasthani fare to the newest mall in the city

Now that the food and beverage market in Bengaluru has reached its pre-pandemic glory, several restaurants from the City of Dreams (Mumbai) seem to be slowly making their way into the City of Gardens. After Asian tapas restaurant Foo, second in line is now Rasotsav — Royal Vegetarian Feast. Situated on the third level of the newly opened Forum Mall, Prestige Falcon City — the 2,700 sq ft restaurant, which is the brainchild of Berry Blue Hospitality, brings its best offers from Lokhandwala, Andheri to Konanakunte. While casually browsing for summer clothes, we came across this inviting new spot and decided to give it a try.

Sporting warm blue décor with traditional Rajasthani arches, royal copper cutlery and photographs of palatial heritage buildings, the eatery is conceptualised to present diners with a festival of flavours. Rasotsav offers pure vegetarian dishes from Gujarati and Rajasthani cuisines in one thali and we were welcomed with a traditional chandan tilak and ushered to our table set in the middle of the dining space. Soon, we were offered to rinse our hands with hot water in a portable wash basin. Then we were presented with chhaas (spiced buttermilk), while we awaited our thali.

Farsan, which means salty snacks, is what we began our meal with. Gujarat’s renowned maagibhare khandvi, phool kachori and Rajasthan’s dal baati churma filled our plates in no time and made it to

our hearts. Another delicious option was the chaat — vada ragda vatana. While we savoured the above, we were served achari paneer tikka masala, lobiya arabi kaddu masala, aloo chole teekha masala, Marwadi gatte ki sabji, urad dal tadka, Gujarati meethi dal and Rajasthani kadhi, all at once.

The vibrant-looking plate now invigorated all our senses, vision included. Without much ado, we tucked into the curries and paired them with phulkas, bajra rotis and aloo parathas. We tried the roti with fresh butter and jaggery and the combination was a gustatory delight. Among these, our favourites were the Gujarati meethi dal, achari paneer tikka masala, Rajasthani kadhi and Marwadi gatte ki subji.

We followed this up with moong dal khichdi, which was wholesome and comforting and we finished our main course with some pomegranate curd rice with some pickle on the side. We concluded with delectable sweet treats like rasmalai and a couple of jalebis topped with rabdi, which was on point.

Meal for one: ₹599 onwards. At Konanakunte.