The new menu at Float Brewery, Bengaluru, promises intricate gourmet indulgences and delivers!

The first thing that catches your attention when you walk into Float Brewery is the sheer size of the space. This sprawling foodie destination is one among far too many similar establishments in the Kalyan Nagar vicinity and so it has to work doubly hard to set itself apart. Chef KN Nishant has much to be credited therefore, as the new menu not only screams out originality, but also delivers beautifully in a market scarred by far too much amateur experimentation.

Float Pepper Chicken

We decided to take a random pick from the exhaustive menu and settled on small plates of several dishes that could give us an idea of where this new menu is headed. What won us over instantly was the Tempered Yuca, an elevated version of the infamous kappa (tapioca) chips from Kerala. The ‘side’ — as we’d like to call it — paired perfectly with all the plates that followed and we recommend several servings of these delicious crunchy treats that are tempered to perfection. We binged through a Cilantro Chicken, a Korean Dakuchi (a fiery sweet Korean take on boneless chicken), a Cheeseling Bhel (a traditional bhel with cheeselings replacing the bhel and papdi), a Quinoa Bhel Papdi, a serving of Sriracha Grilled Chicken, some Asian Broccoli and Mushroom Skewers and a Chettinaad Soya served with Malabar Parottas. We paired all of this with their in-house cocktail specials, a Shimdai (vodka-based), Pina Coladas and a popular mocktail, Funky Monkey (pineapple-passion fruit).

Homemade Veg Nachos

Mighty impressed by the Korean Dakuchi and the Sriracha Grilled Chicken, we were also pretty wowed by the skewers and the Cilantro Chicken. All these dishes were far better than most small plates one expects on a bar menu. We were, however, a bit disappointed by the Chettinaad Soya and the Cheeseling Bhel, but that too was a matter of preference. All in all, the new menu impresses and that we chose to wrap up our meal with their exquisitely delicious Tres Leches, will always be a decision we are more than happy to repeat.

INR 1,800 onwards. At Kalyan Nagar.

romal@newindianexpress.com

@elromal