Hyatt Centric MG Road Bangalore brings Rajasthani food festival to the city

Searching for authentic North Indian cuisines can sometimes become tough in Bengaluru. But we didn’t have to look for long this time as chef Kalu Ram Yogi brought the authentic flavours of Rajasthan to the city. As the chef specialises in Indian curry and tandoor and has more than eight years of experience in Rajasthani cuisine, we were eagerly looking forward to what was in store at the ongoing Rajasthani food festival in Hyatt Centric MG Road Bangalore.

Chef Kalu Ram Yogi

To have an overall experience of the cuisine, we decided to go with veg and the non-veg thali. We were welcomed with starters comprising of both veg and non-veg dishes. The non-veg starters included Gosht Silbatte Kebab and Murgh ke Parche, while the veg ones included Rajma Ker Sangri ki Tikki and Khubani Paneer Tikka. The Gosht kebab was so delicate that it almost melted the moment we put it in our mouths. The Murgh ke Parche was pan-fried chicken, marinated in yoghurt, cream cheese and local spices. It was so flavourful that we wanted more of them. Coming to the veg starters, the Rajma Ker Sangri ki Tikki, one of the traditional dishes of Rajasthan, was a bit spicy. It was cooked with red chillies, carom seeds and some spice powders. The tikka was also very flavourful and delicate.

Bishnoi Kadhi

Followed by the starters, we were served the main course of the dinner, the veg and the non-veg thali. The thalis were accompanied with smoked chaach. The smoky flavour of the chaach was something we truly enjoyed but we felt that the drink was more towards the salty side. A mild salty flavour would have been perfect. Both the thalis were extensive. The dishes that were part of the veg thali included Panchkuta, Jodhpuri Aloo Pyaaz, Dal Panchmel, Bishnoi Kadhi, steamed rice, Masala Baati, Bajra Roti and Bajra Churma. The non-veg thali had more or less the same dishes apart from delicacies like Junglee Maas, Murgh ka Suweta and Dal Kosambari.

Aloo Pyaaz

We paired the steamed rice with Dal Panchmel and Aloo Pyaaz while also having the Bajra Roti with Murgh ka Suweta. The Murgh ka Suweta consisted of boneless chicken pieces that were marinated with a blend of ginger-garlic paste and lemon juice. The Dal Panchmel, another delicacy from Rajasthan, is cooked using Arhar dal, masoor dal, chana dal, black urad dal and green moong dal. This delicacy goes best with Dal Baati and also with steamed rice.

After that heavy meal, we had just enough space for dessert. A couple of them arrived at our table. The first one had a disc of ghevar topped with a layer of rabri and gulab jamun. Along with this, we were also served Lauki Halwa. Out of the two, the former was our favourite.

If you are looking to taste some exquisite Rajasthan delicacies, this food festival is the perfect place to be at.

Veg thali priced at INR 999 onwards and non-veg thali at INR 1,199 onwards. Until May 21. Available for lunch and dinner. At Hyatt Centric, MG Road.

